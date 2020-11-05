By Matthew Pearce

FOR 100 years Remembrance Day has been one of the most symbolic memorial services in Britain, and indeed the world. But as time passes engaging people, especially younger generations, in moments of commemoration becomes harder. For younger people, whose grandparents are too young to have fought in the Second World War, it is understandable why they may have no connection to the Great Wars of the 20th century.

However, as the world grapples with one of its biggest crises in generations, remembrance is in line to be the next casualty of this pandemic. Services as we know them are unlikely to go ahead and the thousands of volunteers who usually descend on the streets to hand out poppies are being forced to stay at home.

With so many challenges, there has never been a more pertinent time to keep the memory of the fallen alive, and schools are perfectly placed to achieve this.

The topic of remembrance in schools is not without its controversy. For some the horrors of war and the way Britain’s role is portrayed creates feelings of unease. But as educators, we have a responsibility to share knowledge of the past. We must help young people to become engaged in the events which made their way of life possible.

It is about much more than lessons in international relations and history. Teaching remembrance is essential to understanding how modern life in Scotland was created. It is also a crucial part of fostering a culture of peace, of teaching values in community, comradeship, sacrifice and the consequences of war. And at its basic foundation, it is a mark of respect for those who bravely gave their lives for generations to come.

Commemoration of the fallen is a core part of our school’s identity. Our community has lost many to conflict, particularly during the First World War, when a total of 1375 boys and men fought and 327 never returned home.

In honour of those who were lost, The Glasgow Academicals’ War Memorial Trust was established in 1920 and 100 years later it is still the governing body of our school. As we celebrate this centenary during an unusual and challenging time, we have made a commitment to mark this in the best way we can.

Acts of remembrance may become a bigger focus during November, but the memory of fallen is the foundation for our school values-driven approach to learning. Our school crest represents the four loyalties of our school – oyalty to country, loyalty to city, loyalty to school and loyalty to the dead, “by whose sacrifice we live”. We are also proud participants in the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) programme which teaches leadership, personal responsibility and self-discipline. We have a voluntary contingent of over 200 pupils entirely reflective of our diverse community. This is a rewarding experience that offers them an opportunity to hone the skills, qualities and values that best prepare young people for the exciting but unpredictable challenges of 21st century life. Such is our faith in the importance of this, in October 2019, The Glasgow Academy Armed Forces Covenant was signed where we committed as a school, to honour and support the Armed Forces Community.

Despite the challenges of today, the act of remembrance cannot be forgotten and there are many ways in which schools can continue to honour the sacrifices made by the generations before us.

As educators, we must continue to do our part in sharing stories of the past and keeping these traditions alive.

Matthew Pearce is rector of the Glasgow Academy