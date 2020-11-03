NICOLA Sturgeon has warned there has been “some doubt cast” over Boris Johnson’s commitment that any future Scottish lockdowns would be propped up with an adequate level of furlough support.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister responded to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross’ question over whether funding will be available to the same level if Scotland was forced to take action at a future date, despite failing to respond clearly to repeated calls from SNP MPs.

Mr Johnson said the support will be “available" to all parts of the UK but his commitment was thrown into further confusion after UK Housing Minister Robert Jenrick this morning said it would be a “decision the Chancellor will have to make at the time”.

The First Minister has called for a “level playing field” for all parts of the UK to take any action needed and has warned she has taken Mr Johnson’s commitment with “a necessary degree of caution”, given the lack of clarity over the 80 per cent furlough level from the Treasury.

Scotland’s Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, has criticised the lack of clarity from the UK Government, stressing that ministers “wouldn’t budge” when devolved administrations called for furlough to be extended to cover 80 per cent of wages.

Ms Forbes questioned whether the Prime Minister “places as much value on a business and a job in Scotland” as other parts of the UK and said the decision was only taken “because England was going into lockdown”.

She added that her calls four times for meetings with the Treasury since Saturday night have been ignored, adding that “confusion appears to reign at the very top of the UK Government”.

Speaking at her daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said: “It is in nobody’s interest for public health decisions to be distorted by the need to effectively try to game a financial system.

“We should all have access to the same financial support.”

She added: “The Prime Minister appears to have agreed yesterday that access to the furlough scheme at the higher level of 80 per cent of wages will be available to Scotland after December 2 if that is required.

“I welcome that commitment, though I do so with a necessary degree of caution.

“We haven’t yet seen any detail of what that commitment means when translated into hard practice and in particular we have not yet had confirmation from the Treasury that continuation of furlough in Scotland beyond December 2 would be at the 80% level.

“We have always known there would be some form of furlough scheme continuing after December 2, that has never been the point at issue, the point is at what level and we await confirmation it will be on the same basis, eligibility and the 80% level that will apply throughout November.”

Ms Sturgeon addressed the apparent conflicting assurances given by the UK Government.

She added: “Not withstanding that, we still hope the Prime Minister’s commitment will hold and that furlough payments will be available after December 2 on the same terms they are being made available in November.

“With vitally important decisions having to be made by all governments day after day, just now it is not helpful for any of us to be distracted by a lack of clarity from the Treasury and it is obviously far from ideal … if vital public health decisions for Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland have to be in any way distorted by the need to access financial support that only takes account of the situation in England.”