IF YOU want to live like a princess then this 14th century stone castle with a lift, rooftop walkway, historic features and five floors for sale near Tranent may be the one for you.

Fa’side Castle, which also comes with two cottages, is found about two miles south-west of Tranent and comes with more than two acres of land.

On entrance to the property stairs on the right-hand side lead directly to the great hall on the second floor.

Opposite the vaulted entrance door is the hallway which provides access to the open plan kitchen/breakfast room and a downstairs toilet on the right side.

The kitchen has a historic vaulted ceiling, gas cooker, large biomass stove, double sink and larder.

Turning left will lead you to the laigh hall, the lower hall to you and me, with a flagstone floor and beamed ceiling.

A utility room follows on, with a heated boiler, fitted coat hooks and double sink, with stone stairs to the first floor through a door on the left-hand side. This is where the back door can be found.

Going up those stairs and straight ahead is a turreted stairwell to the upper floors, turn right and it will take you to the dining room.

Following on from that is the drawing room which has a fireplace with solid fuel stove.

Off the drawing room is an office with windows on three sides and its own solid fuel stove and back boiler.

The ceiling is painted amongst wooden beams.

A door from the drawing room leads onto a second turreted stone stairwell to the upper floors.

Doors on the eastern side of the drawing room lead to another hallway and a lift, which goes all the way up to the fifth floor.

Going up the first turreted stairwell in the northern corner of the castle provides a second access point to the great hall, which features a fireplace, log burning stove, stone window seats and what remains of the now inaccessible old staircase.

The painted ceiling also features some of the original corbels exposed form when the castle was destroyed by fire before the Battle of Pinkie.

Beside a tartan curtain is an original stone toilet called Laird’s Lug.

These stairs also lead past a glass walkway over the old dungeon and to a roof-top walkway with impressive views across East Lothian and the Firth of Forth.

Going up another floor to the top of this set of stairs, and the 14th century tower, and you will find the guest suite/bedroom.

The current owners use this suite as their B&B holiday accommodation.

The barrel vaulted bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with freestanding slipper bath.

The second set of stairs and lift lead onto the library on the second floor, it is also accessible through stairs from the great hall.

Go up these to the next floor and you will find the master bedroom.

Also on the third floor is a bathroom and sitting room.

The second set of stairs provide access to the top two floors of the property.

The fourth floor is home to a further three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Take a trip up the stairs, or in the lift, to the fifth floor and you will find the fifth bedroom, complete with its own sink and another door leading onto the roof terrace.

Double gates separate Fa’side Castle from the outside world and a woodland provides some added privacy.

A well maintained lawn within an inner bailey wall, large gravelled parking area to the east and internal courtyard are other features.

Also within the grounds and to the south is a 17th century barn that was concerted in 1996 to two cottages, Woodside and Gateside.

Adjoined to Gateside is a garage, workshop and snooker room.

Both cottages have two bedrooms and bathroom downstairs with an open plan kitchen, dining room and sitting room upstairs.

All of this could be yours for offers over £1.7million. To arrange a viewing contact estate agents Savills on 0131 247 3738.