A DELAYED “anti-poverty” payment will now be rolled out from February – with applications due to open next week.

Applications for the new Scottish Child Payment will open on Monday and will eventually pay £10 a week to eligible families for each child under the age of 16.

The scheme was due to be up and running by the end of 2020 but faced delays over the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, ministers aimed to fully roll out the programme by the end of 2022 but it has been brought forward.

Social Security Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, stressed that demand for the new payment is expected to be “significant”.

She said: “The Scottish Child Payment is the most ambitious anti-poverty measure currently being undertaken anywhere in the UK.

“We are expecting a significant demand for this new payment so are opening applications early from Monday November 9 and will make the first payments in around 15 weeks.

“A great deal of effort has gone into creating this payment – including overcoming the impact of coronavirus on plans and work schedules to ensure we get money to the families who need it.”

Ms Somerville added: “I encourage all parents and carers who may be eligible to apply now and am asking families to help us by getting their applications in early so that we can process and start making payments as quickly as possible once the benefit starts in February next year.

“Significantly, more families are now relying on benefits due to the events of this year – some perhaps for the first time – and this payment will help lift children in Scotland out of poverty.”

Paul Carberry, the director of Action for Children Scotland, added: “One simple act to help reduce child poverty is by putting money in the pockets of parents.

“The Scottish Child Payment can ease the struggle some families face in providing the basics and necessities of life.

“The impacts of poverty are profound for Scotland’s children, from poor mental and physical health and wellbeing to poor performance at school.

“The Scottish Child Payment will offer vital financial support for children, young people and their families.

“It can give back choice and dignity. We urge all eligible families to apply for this.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Alison Johnstone said: “I am seriously concerned about the impact of poverty on Scotland’s children, a problem that has only been heightened as a result of the current crisis.

“Now, more than ever, we need to plug the holes in the UK’s broken social security system so I do welcome the introduction of the child payment.

“However, I am seriously concerned that this support won’t get to every family who needs it, with estimates suggesting one-fifth of those eligible may not claim because they are not aware of it, while others who don’t claim qualifying benefits like Universal Credit will also miss out.

“It’s essential that Government awareness-raising takes place in communities to ensure the maximum possible benefit.”