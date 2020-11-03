Do you own a plot of land in Scotland? Have you considered building your dream home with oak?

This year, leading oak frame supplier, Oakwrights, has stepped into the world of virtual meetings and will be hosting their second ‘Home Design and Planning Clinic in Scotland’ via Zoom on Monday, 9th November.

The clinic will be hosted by Oakwrights’ Scottish team who are based in Ayrshire and managed by Iain Hendry. The team operates nationwide, designing and constructing beautifully bespoke homes, as well as extensions, outbuildings and garages.

If would like to discuss future plans for your dream oak frame home in Scotland with industry experts, this complimentary clinic with Oakwrights has been designed exclusively for you.

The clinic will take the form of seven, one-hour Zoom appointments between 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm on Monday 9th November. Please click here to register your interest.

From the comfort of your home, you will have the opportunity to dive into detail about your specific project in Scotland and have your questions answered by their regional designers, Craig Thomson and Andrew Hunter.

Craig and Andrew became partners with Oakwrights’ in-house Architectural Design team in 2014. They have a wide range of design and planning experience, including over 15 years’ working with oak frame buildings across the country.

With a history of award-winning architecture achieved through strength of design, approachable attitude and willingness to work closely with Oakwrights’ clients, Craig and Andrew will go above and beyond these with their design abilities for your future oak frame home.

Your complimentary one-to-one appointment will be tailored to your plot and the nature of your oak frame project. Booking is essential.