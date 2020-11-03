THE final cost to taxpayers of the Alex Salmond legal debacle could be revealed after all, despite Nicola Sturgeon’s top official saying it was impossible.

Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans told MSPs in September it was “not possible” to put a price tag on the Scottish Government’s doomed defence of Mr Salmond’s civil court case.

However one of her subordinates today contradicted her, telling the inquiry into the Salmond affair it would be possible to estimate the last unknown cost - staff time.

Paul Cackette, who was head of the Government’s Legal Directorate when it was fighting the case, said: “We could sit down and work out how many hours individual lawyers spent doing things and tot that up.”

The cross-party inquiry is looking at how the Government bungled a sexual misconduct investigation it launched into Mr Salmond in 2018 after complaints from two civil servants.

The former first minister had the exercise set aside in a judicial review by showing it had been unfair, unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias”.

The collapse of the Government’s case in January 2019 left taxpayers with an unusually high bill for a share of his costs because it had failed to disclose key evidence.

The Government later paid out £512,250 of public money to cover Mr Salmond’s costs.

It also spent a further £11,523 on external legal fees, including the hiring of the respected QC Roddy Dunlop, now the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates.

However the Government has so far refused to say how much it cost to task its own in-house legal staff to work on the case.

The Government routinely puts an hourly figure on the cost on staff time when calculating how much it might cost to respond to - or refuse - a freedom of information request.

Yet when the inquiry asked for the cost of legal staff time, Ms Evans told the inquiry in a letter: “It is not possible to provide this figure.

“Dealing with this case was part of the normal range of duties undertaken by a number of different civil servants, including lawyers in the Scottish Government Legal Directorate.

“Civil servants receive a salary rather than being separately remunerated for dealing with particular matters.

“In addition, they do not record the proportion of their time that they spend working on particular matters as a matter of course.

“It is therefore not possible to say how much was paid to lawyers or other civil servants employed by the Scottish Government for dealing with this matter.”

But when he gave evidence this morning, Mr Cackette told a very different story.

Asked by Tory MSP Margaret Margaret Mitchell about the known costs of £630,000, he volunteered: “Obviously there were costs, a little bit harder to calculate what they are, in kind of a time sense, the legal time that was incurred by members of my directorate.

“I guess you could make an estimate of that. We could sit down and work out how many hours individual lawyers spent doing things and tot that up to get an overall global cost.

“That isn’t normally collated as we go. We don’t time record in that sense.”

Labour MSP Jackie Ballie told Mr Cackette he had “very helpfully indicated” that he could probably provide an estimate of the amount spent internally by the Scottish Government.

Mr Cackette said: “Yes.”

Ms Baillie went on: “I would be very grateful if you would sent that to the committee, because clearly this has involved a significant amount of time and effort within the Government, and just having an appreciation of that would be very helpful.

“So can I take you up on that offer? Thank you.”

Mr Cackette later said he became aware of a significant change in the Government’s ability to defend the judicial review in late October 2018, when it emerged the investigating officer on the probe, Judith MacKinnon, had been in prior contact with Mr Salmond’s accusers.

This was in spite of the complaints policy used against Mr Salmond stating an investigating officer “will have had no prior involvement with any aspect of the matter being raised”.

However Mr Cackette said it took several weeks until the full detail became clear.

The Government did not concede the case until the New Year.







