SCOTS could be banned from setting off fireworks in certain areas or on certain days and the number of explosives that can be bought could be capped.

The Scottish Government has endorsed recommendations from a expert group including firefighters and animal welfare organisations including ‘no fireworks zones’ being set up and tighter restrictions on the sale of explosives.

The move has been taken amid concerns about anti-social behaviour associated with fireworks, including instances of the explosives being used to cause injury to emergency service workers.

The expert group, chaired by former chief fire officer, Alasdair Hay, has led to a string of recommendations.

The group has called for the introduction of mandatory conditions when fireworks are purchased from retailers, restricting the times of day fireworks can be sold and volume of fireworks that can be purchased at any one time and restricting the days and times fireworks can be set off.

The Scottish Government has also been asked to consider the introduction of no firework areas or zones and the creation of a proxy purchasing offence to prevent adults from buying fireworks on behalf of those under the age of 18.

Community Safety Minister Ash Denham said she backed the recommendations, but was unable to commit to when new laws could be introduced – claiming there was no time to do so before May’s Holyrood election.

She said: “I very much welcome and I endorse these recommendations which I will be giving greater consideration to in due course. I believe they will help us to take a positive step towards promoting the safe and responsible use of fireworks going forward.

“I particularly welcome the recommendations on introducing mandatory conditions before fireworks are able to be purchased and for communities to have a strong voice in influencing whether fireworks can be used in their local area.

“I intend to explore how these can be implemented in practice with a matter of urgency and using the full power of the parliament, bring forward legislation to make these a reality.”