Like the majority of aspects of normal life, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the US election.

Indeed, both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have had remarkably different campaigns as a result of the Covid outbreak, with Biden endorsing facemask wearing early on and limited events, while the president urged supporters out to rallies.

As a result of the pandemic, millions of Americans have opted to use postal voting rather than queuing on the day and risking infection. Some states have fully embraced postal votes, sending them to every household prior to the day.

A number of studies have found that Democrats were significantly more likely to vote via postal ballots, with Republican supporters concerned over election fraud more likely to vote on the day. Donald Trump fuelled this rhetoric at numerous rallies, with the president suggesting that postal voting would result in electoral fraud and that supporters should vote on the day.

READ MORE: US election results UK time: When will US election results be announced?

During campaigning, Donald Trump said mail-in voting was rigged, that the votes counted later are “inappropriate” and that he can only lose the election if it’s rigged.

While the vast majority of US states are used to counting a significant number of on the day ballots, the increase in the use of mail-in ballots could mean delays.

Verifying postal votes and counting them will add to the time of processing meaning that some postal votes may not be in early numbers of votes counted. Added to this, a number of states have strict rules in place about when postal ballots can be counted. While this may not pose too much of an issue in “safe” states, in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, this could result in a count taking days, and even a recount.

Although the states mentioned above have eased rules on mail-in ballots because of the unprecedented demand, there still could be significant delays. Coupled with potential legal challenges and recounts, and the fact that some other battleground states, such as North Carolina and Texas accept mail-in votes that were postmarked on the day of the election, but are received afterwards,it could mean that candidate may not be able to amass the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes to secure The White House.

As a result, some experts are forecasting votes to look very positive for Trump when on the day ballots are counted, but what is known as a “Blue Shift” as postal votes get counted.

READ MORE: Joe Biden wins all five votes from tiny township as one of first places to declare results

What is a Blue Shift?

Multiple studies have found that votes counted last or submitted by postal ballot tend to skew toward Democrats. This phrase is known as “blue shift”, which results in votes in counties and sometimes state shifting towards the Democrats. With postal votes often counted after the on the day votes, and a record number of mail-in ballots this election, many are forecasting that the Blue Shift could be amplified significantly.

There is a chance that the electoral college map we see or that is forecast may not be. With some states allowing votes to be counted even if they are received after 3 November, this year's election result may not be clear for some time.