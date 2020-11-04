THE hot topic over breakfast is about an optician’s appointment my husband has in Edinburgh next week. Does this count as essential travel for healthcare? Obviously it’s not as frivolous as a haircut, but nor is it an urgent matter of life and death. If he is given a clear bill of health, will he have run an unnecessary risk of contracting and transmitting the virus when he gets back to the Borders? On the other hand, if something unforeseen is discovered, catching it early will not only protect him but also, in the long run, save NHS resources.

Being in Tier 2, as we’re discovering, is turning into a daily episode of the Moral Maze. In this sense all of us, whatever tier we’re in, are living with Covid each day, even without a diagnosis. It affects almost every decision we make, and has begun to colour most of our waking thoughts and activities.

Here in the Borders, we are effectively trapped in the countryside. We are sandwiched between England on one side – where be dragons – and East Lothian and the capital on the other – where be frustrated Hearts and Hibs supporters. Since both are in level 3, they are effectively out of bounds. As is Glasgow.

So, what if my friend in Perthshire – also Tier 2 – decides to drop by for an al fresco coffee? That would require her to drive through a swathe of more contagious country, praying the car did not break down. I haven’t read the small print on this specific question but I assume that, in the spirit of the times, we are expected to stay within our own particular tier as much as possible.

If not strictly confined by postcode, we are certainly not being encouraged to roam. Advice on refraining from moving from a higher level area to a lower, and vice versa, remains just that: a strong recommendation or plea, but not legally enforceable as it was during full lockdown. And yet the message could not be plainer. Unless we have a cast-iron reason to cross these invisible borders and breach the cordon sanitaire, we are breaking the rules.

Less clear-cut are the occasions where the distinction between an edict and a recommendation is harder to interpret. Some are adhering to the rules with military rigour. Others are more laissez faire. The majority of us, so far as I can see, are trying to be as sensible and responsible as we can. But despite our best intentions, things can also be confusing. In one cafe, you have to wear your mask to go to the toilet, while in another no mask is required except at the point of entry and departure. From such minor discrepancies confusion is sown.

The other day I watched two well-dressed women swan into a hairdresser’s without a face covering, confident this would be supplied at the reception desk and they would soon be lawfully attired. Needless to say, this was in Edinburgh’s New Town. A man queuing indoors for a garden centre cafe told me he had left his mask in the car, but didn’t think it would be a problem. Are those few hundred metres, and the time spent in the queue, worth getting heated about? Will the waitress have turned him away at the door because he would have to walk unmuffled past other tables? At what point does the passive bullying or aggression of negligent behaviour turn into an active transgression?

In one situation, the answer is unambiguous. A Hawick bistro was recently contacted by NHS Track and Trace because someone who had eaten there had been diagnosed with Covid. When the bistro tried to get in touch with customers, it discovered some had given false phone numbers. As a result, a number of people in the area are wandering around, possibly passing on the disease. I doubt that will bother them very much, nor is it likely to affect the outcome. If you don’t want to be traced you are unlikely to stick to quarantine rules even if the authorities do manage to track you down.

None of this is easy. After changes in regulations, simply going out for a meal requires a refresher course on Holyrood guidance on what you can and can’t do, indoors and outdoors, and at what hour. To be fair, the government website is clear and comprehensive. If those of us negotiating complicated and ever-varying rules are often left scratching our heads, imagine what it’s like for the people who make them.

Sometimes, however, it is impossible to abide wholly by the letter of the law. We are strongly urged to avoid public transport, yet in villages around where I live, this is some people’s only way to get about. Thankfully, our bus drivers are excellent at enforcing face coverings and social distancing on board. I also suspect their vehicles are better scrubbed than most kitchens.

As the daily calibration of what is allowed grinds on, and as rates of infection and hospital admissions rise, one thing is becoming increasingly obvious. This is not a game or a challenge where we do everything we possibly can to sneak under the wire and avoid detection. Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, was correct when he said that it was not a question of seeing how much you could get away with right now, but how little.

This year, and perhaps next, it is all about being as minimalist in our habits as possible, while retaining a sufficient semblance of normality to keep us all going. A contradiction in terms? Perhaps. Yet what is the alternative? Governments can guide and legislate, but it is for individuals to make things work out for the best. We can become Olympic-standard loopholers, or we can find a way to live within the code.

One of the most difficult things to appreciate is that individual decisions add up. In our closely interwoven society, how each of us behaves matters. This is the mantra that underpins the environmental movement, but it applies equally to the present crisis. Even toddlers are aware that actions have consequences. Meanwhile my husband’s optician’s appointment lies in limbo. It seems unlikely that level 2 and level 3 will be seeing eye to eye anytime soon.

