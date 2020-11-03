IF Joe Biden, as the polls suggest, wins the US election and wins big, then it is thought Donald Trump will, very reluctantly, have no option but to concede defeat. However, if the result is close, then the American presidential psychodrama could deepen and go on for months.

A flurry of legal battles in swing states could ensue. The Republican President, concerned about voter fraud with postal ballots, has already warned: “We’re going to go in the night of - as soon as that election is over - we’re going in with our lawyers.”

Failing to accept defeat, the former reality TV star could simply hunker down in the Oval Office as court orders are made left, right and centre to stop the counting of mailed-in ballots. The threat of civil unrest on the streets would be very real.

In 2000, the contested “hanging chads” ballot in Florida went to the Supreme Court, which ruled out a recount and handed the presidency to George Bush; the process was eased by Democrat candidate Al Gore conceding defeat. Would Mr Trump do the same? But what would happen if the justices, with a conservative majority, backed the President?

Yet even if Mr Biden wins and his opponent concedes, there is the so-called “lameduck session” of 10 weeks before the inauguration in January when the new President will be sworn in.

In the past, as America awaits its new leader, previous presidents have used the time to issue controversial pardons and a defeated Trump is expected to do the same to protect his allies.

After Mr Trump and his colleagues hastily pushed through the appointment of another conservative to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, there are two outstanding cases before the justices on Obamacare and whether undocumented immigrants should be counted in the census.

The outgoing President has already indicated he will fire Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, after he questioned Mr Trump’s commitment to fighting Covid-19 effectively.

A defeated and indignant Trump could be an unpredictable prospect. If the 45th President has to go after just one term, the chances are he will not go quietly whatever happens.