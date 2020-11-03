A CRASH between a teenager and an SNP MP is being probed by police.
Angus Macneil, MP for the Western Isles, was involved in a collision with a motorbike on Friday night while he was driving.
Officers were called to the incident around 7pm on October 30, where Mr Macneil is thought to have collided with a motorcyclist in Castlebay - the main town on the island of Barra, where the MP lives.
A 17-year-old boy who was riding the bike was taken to hospital with a leg injury following the incident near Castlebay Community School, and an investigation is now ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We received a report shortly after 7.05pm on Friday, 30 October of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the A888 near Castlebay School on Barra.
"The 17-year-old male rider of the motorcycle suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to hospital. Nobody else was injured.
"Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing."
Mr Macneil was contacted for comment.
