EVERY so often we hear of a case where someone has either taken advantage of or fallen foul of some obscure law that has lain dormant in the statute books for centuries. Mercifully the outcome is never in line with the sort of punishment current at the time of its creation, but court time is often wasted over trivial matters.

It has become a common tactic for those opposed to what might be called social legislation to cite extreme outcomes that are possible under the legislation as if they were part of its core aim. Taking a step back to consider some of the claims made for the Named Person legislation, you saw outcomes ranging from the highly unlikely to the physically impossible. Into the same basket should go the notion that your non-PC auntie is going to end up in police custody because of some unfortunate remark made over the dinner table (Letters, November 3). As with teachers “enforcing” the Named Persons legislation the police have better things to do with their time which is why the aforementioned obscure legislation remains just that.