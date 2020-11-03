POLICE have launched an investigation after a house was deliberately set ablaze.

Officers say the incident, in the village of Caldercruix near Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, is being treated as wilful fire-raising.

Emergency crews were sent to the property late on Monday night, while the occupants, who included a young child, were able to escape unscathed.

Detective Sergeant Gary Smillie, of Airdrie CID, said the family had been left "extremely distressed".

Officers are appealing for information following the incident, which happened around 11.30pm on Main Street.

Detective Sergeant Smillie CID, said: “There were people in the house at the time, including a young child.

"Fortunately no one was injured. This was an extremely reckless act and has left the occupants extremely distressed as well as causing damage to the property.

“We are eager to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious before and after the incident. No matter how small, please get in touch as it could help with our investigation."

He added: “In particular we would like people to check any private CCTV they might have or dash-cam footage that may provide details that could help."