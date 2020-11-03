SCOTLAND'S finance chief has told the Chancellor the current funding system is short-changing Scots firms over their English counterparts.

Kate Forbes wrote to Rishi Sunak this evening, calling for urgent clarity on the details of the Prime Minister's promise about the furlough scheme, which continues to leave MPs sceratching their heads.

After a day of questioning ministers Scottish,Welsh and Northern Irish MPs are none the wiser about how the scheme would apply in their countries after December 2.

It is understood Mr Johnson made the commitment before the Treasury had signed off the plan, leaving the department struggling to develop a plan.

Read more: 'What about the Scottish tax code?': Treasury left scrambling over PM's furlough commitment

Ms Forbes said she was looking “for urgent confirmation of the details of this commitment, including the obvious point that it must be at the full 80% level currently available to businesses”.

She added: “There must be no diminution of eligibility criteria and the same principle must apply to the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme [SEISS].

“As the First Minister has made clear, the public health circumstances are likely to continue to vary across the four nations and I ask that the UK Government confirm the position set out by the Prime Minister that the CJRS [Coronavirus Job Retention scheme] and enhanced SEISS would equally be available over a different time period, including after November, if the health circumstances in Scotland or elsewhere made the continuation or extension of restrictions at national or regional level necessary on different timescales. “

She said the current system where direct funding decisions were being based on English policy was not helping Scottish businesses

Ms Forbes explained: “As previously discussed, and more fundamentally perhaps, where business support is demand-led we believe there is a strong case for the UK Government providing a guarantee that whatever level of funding is ultimately required will be provided across all four nations.

Read more: Furlough cash will be available for Scotland in future lockdown, PM suggests

“The present arrangements afford this approach when you are considering decisions in relation to England, but is not extended to the other nations of the UK. This is neither fair nor practical...

“I recognise there are some complexities in a position where both Barnett and an element of demand-led funding are involved, but the present approach is not providing the Scottish Government with clarity over either point and creates an inherent disadvantage for Scottish businesses compared to businesses in England. “

The Treasury has not responded to repeated requests for comment.