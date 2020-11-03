IN characteristically bullish style, Donald Trump insisted that he was on course to win a second term in the White House, predicting he would do better than he did in 2016.

Despite the national polls pointing to a seven point lead for his Democrat opponent Joe Biden, the President, commenting how many votes in the Electoral College he would get, said: “So my number last time was 306. I ended up with 306, that was good numbers: 223-306,” referring to his winning distance over his then opponent Hillary Clinton although she received 232 votes not 223.

But then Mr Trump added: “That was a big number. I think we will top it; I'll leave it at that. I think we'll top it.”

Yet during a call-in interview with Fox & Friends when he would declare that he had won the election, the President replied: “Only when there's victory.”

During a frenzied last 72 hours of campaigning, that took in 14 rallies, Mr Trump told one in the swing state of Michigan: “We're going to win everything. Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest wins in the history.”

The 74-year-old former reality TV star is seeking to avoid becoming the first incumbent president to lose a re-election fight since George HW Bush in 1992.

Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, a move fuelled by the pandemic, and which puts the US on course for its highest electoral turnout in more than a century.

Election Day comes after the US’s worst-ever week for new coronavirus cases with more than 1,000 people dying each day

Mr Biden, 77, entered election day with multiple paths to victory while Mr Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch the required 270 electoral college votes for victory.

Control of the Senate is also at stake. Democrats need to net three seats if Mr Biden captures the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House of Representatives is expected to remain under Democratic control.

Voters braved long queues and the threat of the virus to cast ballots as they chose between two starkly different visions of America for the next four years.

The record-setting early vote - and legal skirmishing over how it will be counted - drew unsupported allegations of fraud from Mr Trump, who had steadfastly refused to guarantee he would honour the election result.

Fighting to the end for every vote, Mr Biden was heading to Philadelphia and stopped by a carpenters' union hall and visited his childhood home in his native Scranton as part of a closing get-out-the-vote effort before awaiting election results in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.

His running mate, Kamala Harris, was visiting Detroit, a heavily black city in battleground Michigan. Both of their spouses were headed out too as the Democrats reached for a clear victory.

Mr Biden and his wife Jill started the day with a stop in Wilmington, Delaware, with two of his grandchildren. After a brief church visit, the four walked to his late son Beau's grave, in the church cemetery. Beau, a former Delaware attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015 and had encouraged the former vice president to make another White House run.

Melania Trump, the President’s wife, was the only person not wearing a mask to guard against coronavirus when she entered a recreation centre in Palm Beach, Florida, to vote.

Her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the first lady was the only person in the polling site with the exception of a couple of poll workers and her own staff, all of whom had been tested.

The President, who returned to the White House after 3am on Tuesday following a busy day of campaigning, also planned to visit his campaign headquarters in Virginia. He invited hundreds of supporters to an election night party in the East Room of the White House.

On their final full day on the campaign trail, the two men broke sharply over the mechanics of the vote itself while visiting the most fiercely contested battleground, Pennsylvania.

The Republican President again threatened legal action to block the counting of ballots received after election day. If Pennsylvania ballot counting takes several days, as is allowed, Mr Trump claimed without evidence that "cheating can happen like you have never seen".

In fact, there are roughly 20 states that allow mail-in ballots received after election day to be counted - up to nine days and longer in some states. Litigation has centred on just a few where states have made changes in large part due to coronavirus.

Mr Biden told voters in Pennsylvania that the fabric of the nation was at stake and offered his own election as the firmest rebuke possible to a president who he said had spent "four years dividing us at every turn".

"Tomorrow's the beginning of a new day. Tomorrow we can put an end to a president that's left hardworking Americans out in the cold," the former vice-president said in Pittsburgh. "If you elect me as president, I'm gonna act to heal this country."

His campaign has spent more than £481 million on adverts; almost as much money on TV adverts alone as Mr Trump's total advertising budget of £356m.

Meanwhile, during a stop in Wisconsin, the President argued that his opponent was "not what our country needs", adding: "This isn't about...yeah, it is about me, I guess, when you think about it."