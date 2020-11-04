After battling long queues and the threat of Covid-19, voters took to the streets in their hundreds to await the results of the US presidential election.
From Florida to North Dakota, party allegiances were laid bare as voters donned “Make America Great Again” hats and mock Donald Trump costumes.
While some settled for a quiet pint, others marched through their hometowns after an election race dominated by the coronavirus and racial tensions.
