After battling long queues and the threat of Covid-19, voters took to the streets in their hundreds to await the results of the US presidential election.

From Florida to North Dakota, party allegiances were laid bare as voters donned “Make America Great Again” hats and mock Donald Trump costumes.

While some settled for a quiet pint, others marched through their hometowns after an election race dominated by the coronavirus and racial tensions.

Election 2020 FloridaPoll worker Keisha dances to music playing from a Joy to the Polls bus as she waits for voters in downtown Miami, Florida (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Election 2020 California VotingA man cycles past a polling station sign in San Diego, California (Gregory Bull/AP)
Election 2020 Louisiana VotingClad in masks, Chief Roderick Sylvas and Flag Boy Aaron Hartley, both of the Wild Tchoupitoulas Mardi Gras Indians, encourage people to vote in New Orleans, Louisiana (Chris Granger/The Advocate/AP)
Inflatable chicken made to look like Donald TrumpAn inflatable chicken made to look like Donald Trump is displayed at McPherson Square, Washington DC (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Election 2020 North DakotaTony Nagel, left, and Alexander Wardner got “a lot of looks, both good and bad” for their colourful suits in Bismarck, North Dakota (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune/AP)
Election 2020 North Carolina ProtestsAnthony Morgan leads a chant during a march to the polls event in Graham, North Carolina (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Greensboro News & Record/AP)
Election 2020 California VotingFirst-time voter Jessica Henderson shows her I Voted! sticker after casting her ballot in Los Angeles, California (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Election 2020 Protest Washington DCDemonstrators unfurl a banner outside the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza, Washington (John Minchillo/AP)
Election 2020 Colorado VotingMatthew, left, and Parker, right, enjoy a quieter celebration with a beer down in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Chancey Bush/The Gazette/AP)
Election 2020 Senate PerdueRepublican supporter James Dutton recites the Pledge of Allegiance as he attends an Election Night watch party in Atlanta, Georgia (John Bazemore/AP)
Demonstrators in North CarolinaMarchers holding Confederate flags stomp on a Black Lives Matter flag in Graham, North Carolina (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Greensboro News & Record/AP)
Election 2020 White HouseA person in a Donald Trump costume joins protesters in Black Lives Matter Plaza, Washington (Susan Walsh/AP)