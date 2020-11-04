ABJECT surrender, coping with long Covid and the need for some festive cheer were the topics raised by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Richard Littlejohn said if this was 1940 Boris Johnson would be cowering in his bunker beneath Horse Guards Parade and waving the white flag.

“As the bombs rained down, he’d order the population to stay indoors, huddled under the stairs or in flimsy, back-garden, corrugated iron Anderson shelters, and stand down The Few to ‘Protect the RAF’,” he said. “Coronavirus has seen the whites of the Prime Minister’s eyes and he’s blinked. Rather than muster the resistance, he’s thrown his hands in the air.”

He said the ‘shambolic’ announcement of another lockdown in England was an act of abject surrender.

“Once-ebullient, swashbuckling Boris Johnson has turned into the Cowardly Lion from The Wizard Of Oz,” he added. “We were promised the Yellow Brick Road, we’ve got the Road To Hell. At a time when the country is crying out for leadership, Boris has bottled it. “

He said that watching the press conference at the weekend no one could be in any doubt as to who was running the country and compared the Prime Minister to a lost schoolboy.

“Boris is utterly in thrall to his medico/scientific advisers. It is they who dictate policy, not him,” he said. “Boris has been so completely hollowed out by this crisis — not least after his own near-death experience — that his self-confidence has been shot to pieces.

“Rather than follow his instincts, he went into full headless chicken mode, frightened by the latest projections of death and disaster. What worries me most of all is that this isn’t the beginning of the end. It may not even be the end of the beginning.”

The Guardian

Author Amelia Horgan said she felt sick in March and followed the advice to stay at home, call 111 and isolate.

“The physical effects of long Covid were scary: at my lowest point I wasn’t able to stand up for the time it took for the kettle to boil, and a brief spot of vacuuming sent me straight back to bed,” she said. “I couldn’t even carry cups of tea. The cognitive effects were nightmarish: I wasn’t able to recall basic words, and every thought felt out of reach.”

She said the idea of chronic illness was brought into sharp focus - would she be able to work, would her family help out, would her employer be supportive.

“When people ask me about long Covid, all I want to talk about is rest,” she said. “But rest is not something that everyone who becomes sick can afford. I was only able to rest because of the generous sick pay that my PhD scholarship offered – and, crucially, because I had a partner who was willing and able to do all the cleaning and cooking.”

She said the minimum level of sick pay - £95.85 - is insufficient for the 26 per cent of employees who rely on it.

“Taking time off depends upon having a safety net; a sympathetic employer, people who can care for you or savings to tide you over.”

She said anyone can get ill but’ inequalities of race, of class, of disability, gender and region means their likelihood of becoming sick and their prognoses are different’. “Risk is not shared equally, and the question of who gets time to rest and recover from long Covid is not a natural phenomenon, but a matter of politics,” she said.

The Daily Express

Vanessa Feltz said the first lockdown saw people propelled by fear, scrabbling for a new purpose in life.

“Pretty swiftly, most of us found it in the vegetable patch, the crafting box, Netflix and the baking of banana bread,” she said. “Some people even dared declare that they were enjoying this foray into lockdown. Some liked the solitude, while others were thrilled as adult children piled back into the family home.”

She said, seven months later, deja vu didn’t even begin to ‘explain the wretchedness’.

“We know this isn’t the Blitz and our living rooms are a darned sight more comfortable than the trenches,” she added. “We are doing our best not to bemoan our fate, but most of us are dragging our feet like Shakespeare’s schoolboy in As You Like It, “crawling like a snail unwillingly to school”.

“We can’t help hoping for a chink of Yuletide cheer after December 2. Will Santa bring us a few days of festive reprieve? We’ve never been so in need of tidings of comfort and joy.”