The president wrote: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!"

He added: "I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!"

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter has since imposed restrictions on the tweet and placed a warning on it for being "misleading about an election"

The confidence of Republicans in victory in the key state of Florida proved justified when Donald Trump claimed its 29 electoral votes in one of the key battlegrounds.

The president spends lots of time in the Sunshine State in his residence at Mar-a-Lago and has entertained world leaders there.

It comes after Joe Biden told supporters he believes he is “on track” to win the election.

With 36 out of 50 states declared amid a tense night, he said: “We knew this was going to go on but who knew it was going to go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer.

“But look, we feel good about where we are. We really do. I am here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election.”

He reminded them: “I’ve said all along, it’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election, that’s the decision of the American people.”