To the sound of blaring car horns, Joe Biden took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware with his wife Jill - where he commended the patience of Americans.

In an address to the nation while the presidential race remains nail-bitingly close, Mr Biden insisted "we feel good about where we are."

He said: "We believe we are on track to win this election.

"We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, the mail-in vote, that it was going to take a while.

"We're going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished.

"And it ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted."

Earlier this morning, Fox News called Arizona to Joe Biden in a move that reportedly left the Trump campaign furious.

According to journalist Jim Acosta, a Trump advisor said "words cannot describe the anger."

Speaking in Delaware, Mr Biden said: "We're confident about Arizona, that's a turnaround. We also just called it for Minnesota, and we're still in the game in Georgia, although that's not what we expected.

"We feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan.

"And by the way, it's going to take time to count the votes but we're going to win Pennsylvania!"

According to reports, over one million postal votes have not yet been seen in Pennsylvania, which suggests it could be days before the state declares its presidential preference.

Mr Biden added: "We could know the results as early as tomorrow morning, but it may take a little longer.

It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

As I've said all along, it's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who's won this election. That's a decision of the American people.

"But I'm optimistic about the outcome."

Wrapping up his address, he said: “I’m grateful to the poll workers, to our volunteers our canvassers, everyone who participated in this democratic process.

"I want to thank every one of you who came out and voted in this election.

"I'm grateful to all my supporters here in Delaware and all across the nations.

"Keep the faith guys, we're going to win this!"