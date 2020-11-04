Twitter has restricted a tweet from President Trump as possibly "misleading about an election or other civic process" and issued a warning over it.
The social media platform urged users to lean accurate information about the election.
Trump tweeted after Joe Biden took the stage in Delaware to urge patience as the vote counting process continued.
READ MORE: US election 2020: Donald Trump misspells 'Polls' as he accuses Democrats of trying to "steal the election"
Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote: "We are up big, but they are trying to steal the election.
"We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed."
Trump often made unsubstantiated claims about vote "stealing" during the campaign.
READ MORE: US Election 2020 LIVE results: Joe Biden set to make a statement amid fierce contest in battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin
During his tweet he also spelled "polls" incorrectly typing "Poles"
He also said he will be making a statement soon.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.