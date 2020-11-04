Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has refused to condemn Donald Trump's latest remarks, after the president made the accusation that a "massive fraud" had taken place during the US presidential election.

Speaking from the White House earlier this morning, Donald Trump falsely claimed he had won the election - despite the fact all votes were yet to be counted - and vowed to go to the Supreme Court as he accused the opposition of "fraud".

The president's comments have been strongly condemned by prominent Democratic opponents, including New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Nicola Sturgeon claimed the following hours and days would be "crucial" for "the integrity of US democracy."

In an interview with the BBC shortly following Trump's comments, Mr Raab was asked whether it was time for the UK Government to "be distancing yourself right now from Donald Trump and what he said."

However, the Foreign Secretary said he would refrain from commenting on the "commentary" and insisted he has full faith in the US institutions.

He said: “So we’ll watch with interest, but forgive me if I don’t comment on the commentary."

Asked if it would be good to “call your close friend out”, Mr Raab replied: “Well I think that you’re now engaging in the campaign rather than just reporting on it.

“But the truth is, I think what’s really important now is we wait and see how this uncertainty unfolds.”

Mr Raab added that it was clearly a “much closer” election than expected, and said the UK will wait for the “definitive result”:

“It may take days rather than hours, so we’ll just have to be a bit more patient but we’ll be there willing to, and able, and enthusiastic to work with our American friends and partners irrespective of the outcome of the race in effect.”

He said he is “very confident” based on conversations he has had with “leading” Democrats that the UK/US relationship is “in great shape and will go to even greater heights in the months and years ahead”.

He added: “I’m very confident that regardless of whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat win the British/US relationship is in great shape.”

Speaking on Times Radio, Dominic Raab said the US election had seen a “very powerful expression of democracy” but that he did not want to be drawn into the “heated debate” over postal ballots.

He said: “I think different countries have different ways that they approach the voting system.

“I know that there is obviously a heated debate about the balance and the propriety of posted votes versus votes cast in the ballot box in a polling station – I’m just not getting drawn into that.

“We are right in the heated aftermath where both candidates are making statements … if there are any contentious aspects around it, it is for the courts and the electoral college system to decide that.

“I’m not getting sucked in at all into that debate.”

Mr Trump had already jeopardised the likelihood of a simple race by refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power and having warned of a “rigged election”.

Along with his attacks, which have largely centred on unfounded claims over postal voting, he has long-threatened to challenge the result in the courts if it is not in his favour.