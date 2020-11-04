The First Minister has warned that Lanarkshire could move to level four of lockdown next week if "significant" improvements aren’t made to suppress the virus.
Nicola Sturgeon will announce any changes after the weekly review as more than 70% of the country is placed in level 3 of the Scottish Government lockdown strategic framework.
Speaking at the Covid-19 Committee today the First Minister said it was "not enough" to stabilise the number of people testing positive for Covid in Scotland as winter approaches.
She added: "If you take an area down a level you open it up more, which is going to lead to increased transmissions.
"So the judgement has to be - has that area got to a low enough level to cope with that increased transmission.
"With Lanarkshire, I don't think it will surprise anybody to hear that I wouldn't expect the decision next Tuesday to be whether it will go from level three to level two - it will be will it stay at level three, or will it go to level four.
"That will come to a judgement of do we see cases continuing to decline, whether we think it is a significant enough decline, and the pressure on the NHS."
More to follow.
