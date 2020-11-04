A KEY Scottish road has been plunged into fresh chaos as it emerged it is fifth successive day.

Maintenance firm BEAR Scotland confirmed the landslip-plagued A83 at the Rest and be Thankful remains closed with engineers continuing with work to clear debris in landslip fences and carry out repairs after two landslips at the weekend.

But this morning a lorry breakdown blocked an alternative single-track Old Military Road route which means motorists have to take a 60 mile diversion.

It is understood that the HGV recovered and traffic was moving again at 10.35am.

READ MORE: £80m 'wasted' over multiple failed fixes to iconic A83 Rest and Be Thankful

The important Highlands artery has been open for barely three weeks since August 4 when a landslip brought about by rain blocked the road.

Over the past weekend Storm Aiden brought around 90mm of heavy rain since early Saturday morning which caused two significant landslides at the important Highlands route, both of which were held back from reaching the A83 by the landslide debris fences on the hillside.

BEAR Scotland have been dealing with debris from the last two landslips which were caught in landslide mitigation fences on the hillside from the heavy rain brought in by Storm Aiden, as well as repair the fences.

They said on Tuesday that no material reached the roadside during the landslips this weekend.

❗UPDATE⌚09.15#A83 Rest and Be Thankful



There is a broken down HGV on the Old Military Road at Rest and Be Thankful



Specialist recovery equipment has been requested and is en route



A diversion has now been implemented via A82/A85 and A819@NWTrunkRoads @CorranFerry pic.twitter.com/EWe95OhJ8X — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 4, 2020

Engineers were also continuing with work to install further measures to protect the road on the hillside including an in-channel debris barrier following major landslips in August and September.

The firm has continuously said it will closely monitor conditions in the area and on the hillside and the route will remain under close review.

But so far there is no indication when the A83 will re-open.

READ MORE: New bridges or tunnels could end A83 Rest and be Thankful chaos

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative said on Tuesday: “Teams are continuing with work to control the water flow, and repair and empty the debris fences to regain their full capacity following this past weekend’s wet weather. Engineers also continue with work to install additional mitigation measures on the hillside at the Rest.

“As ever, we thank the local community and road users for their continued patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”

Ministers have previously been accused of wasting nearly £80 million on more than a decade of failed solutions to landslides on the road after the latest multiple slips in heavy rainfall.

Some locals have called for a public inquiry into the problems, with many saying a permanent solution must be found.

Transport Scotland published details of the 11 "corridor options" for a new route to replace the landslip-prone section of the A83 include building up to three bridges or tunnels.

But the choice of solution is not expected till next year.