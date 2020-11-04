The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) has today endorsed the results of a Scottish Government commissioned study into the socio-economic and biodiversity impacts of grouse shooting.
The study suggests that grouse shooting sustains many jobs and delivers high levels of local and regional investment, therefore delivering significant socio-economic benefits.
However, there are still questions over the ecological sustainability of grouse moor management, and a response to the Werritty report (2019) from The Scottish Government is expected to be published later this month.
It comes after yesterday we told you that almost three quarters of Scots are in opposition to grouse shooting, according to a new survey.
The survey, commissioned by the League Against Cruel Sports Scotland, found 71 per cent were opposed to grouse shooting, with only 12 per cent in favour of the sport.
But what do Herald readers think?
