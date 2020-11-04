THE PRIME Minister has apologised to businesses across the country and vowed to do "whatever it takes" to protect them through the pandemic.

In a rescheduled speech to the CBI conference this morning, Mr Johnson reaffirmed his commitment that the lockdown measures due to come into forc in England tomorrow will categorically end on December 2.

He also thanked firms for their "heroic effort" in protecting their workers, and making their workplaces covid-secure.

He told viewers: "I want to apologise to all of you who are experiencing the frustrations of the nightmare of the COVID world.

"I know how tough it has been for you...I'm full of admiration for the determination you've shown in persevering through this crisis.

" I want to thank you for the heroic efforts you've made to look after your employees, to make your premises covid secure, putting in Perspex screens..."

He said that businesses had persevered in "complying with the kind of diktat I never believed we would have to impose" and added the measures " go completely against every free market instinct I possess."

He continued: "Believe me, we will end these Autumn measures on December 2, when they expire."

The Prime Minister was due to address the conference on its opening day, Monday, but had to cancel his appearance citing the onging pandemic and preparation for the upcoming lockdown in England.

However speaking unexpectedly this morning, he vowed that he would help businesses get through the crisis.

So far thousands of people have lost their jobs and firms forced to close down completely as a result of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures, which has seen firms legally required to shut in some sectors.

Mr Johnson said the new testing regime, which is being piloted in Liverpool, would help to get the country back to some ense of normality.

He explained: "We're going to manufacture new lateral flow tests in this country and that is how we want to get the R down and get the epidemic halving again, to get this country moving again and get this economy motoring.

"And as we do that, we will be with you, with British business, as we have been throughout.

"We will do whatever it takes to back British business because I know that when the recovery comes, and it will come, it will happen entirely thanks to the efforts of the people who are watching me now."

Earlier this week Labour called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to set out a six-month roadmap to guide the country through the pandemic, while the Government has been under criticism for offering a furlough scheme extension only when England announced a full lockdown.

Mr Johnson has vowed to offer the furlough scheme to devolved countries after December 2, however the Treasurry have been left bewildered about how to deliver it and are desperately trying now to work out the details.