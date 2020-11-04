Scotland has recorded it's most daily Covid-19 deaths since May.
50 new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 1,433 new positive cases were announced today.
This represents 7.9% total tests carried out.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 1,272 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - an increase of three.
94 people are intensive care - two more than yesterday.
602 of the new cases were reported in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 318 in Lanarkshire and 163 in Lothian and 88 in Ayrshire and Arran.
A total of 68,444 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.
A total of 2,927 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.
