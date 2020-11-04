NICOLA Sturgeon has said she may introduce legal limits on travel within Scotland to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The First Minister told MSPs this morning she was “actively considering” whether to move from advisory guidance to enforceable legislation next week.

Giving evidence to Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee, she said recent Covid data offered grounds for “cautious optimism”, with a slowing of new infections.

However the situation remained fragile, with intensive care bed capacity being watched closely as she mulled whether to maintain the country’s current tier settings.

She is due to review the levels which came into effect on Monday next Tuesday, and if there were to be any changes these would take effect from next Friday, November 13.

Current travel guidance is generally to minimise or avoid all unnecessary travel, and in particular not to travel from a higher level area to a lower level area.

People are also asked not to travel into level 3 areas or travel to England.

However in response to a question from SNP MSP Stuart McMillan about Level 3 restrictions in his Inverclyde constituency, the First Minister said: “Clearly we have travel restrictions in place in terms of guidance.

“We are actively considering whether we give a legal underpinning in the future weeks to these travel restrictions, and I’ll probably say more about that at that review point next week.

“But whatever approach we take to travel restrictions it relies on people abiding by them.”

Ms Sturgeon also said she was still waiting on clarity from the Treasury on whether the current UK-wide furlough scheme paying 80 per cent of wages until December 2 will be extended beyond that to Scotland should the evidence support a lockdown.

She said she hoped for clarity later today.