Craft Week Scotland

This week-long festival celebrates craft in light of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be events, workshops and opportunities to buy design-led contemporary craft that’s been handmade in Scotland. This nationwide initiative, developed by Craft Scotland, seeks to raise awareness of the craft sector and boost sales for both makers and craft destinations. It will be showcasing the work of internationally renowned and emerging makers in everything from furniture to jewellery, ceramics, textiles, glass and more.

9-15 November, various prices, across Scotland, www.craftscotland.org

Scottish Symphony Orchestra - Brabbins Conducts Britten

Conductor Martyn Brabbins, a champion of British music, has put together a selection of works by composer Benjamin Britten. Seeking to highlight the composer’s darker side, this online concert will feature some of Britten’s works such as The Russian Funeral for brass and the stunning Lachrymae – written for Scottish violist William Primrose. Taking place in Glasgow City Halls, this event will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.

12 November from 7.30pm, Free, www.bbc.co.uk/events/eggmzc

Platform 2020

Platform is the Edinburgh Art Festival’s annual showcase, supporting artists in the early stages of their careers enabling them to make and present new work. Each of the artists featured in the showcase have been working over recent months to develop work for the exhibition. On display will be four new bodies of work that include mediums such as sound installations, textile and sculptural worlds, film and more.

8-29 November, Free (but bookings must be made online), City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE, edinburghmuseums.org

Puzzled Pint

Puzzled Pint is a casual, social puzzle-solving event taking place at bars and pubs in cities around the world, on the second Tuesday of every month. The Friday before the event, a location puzzle is posted to their website, the solution to which leads you to a local pub/bar/restaurant in your city. On the night, simply show up at the specified location, where there will be more puzzles to solve.

10 November, Free, Edinburgh, www.puzzledpint.com

Create Space

Create Space this year has moved to Gallery 1 to ensure visitors have plenty of space to try out fun, free creative activities inspired by Stuart Whipps’ exhibition. Visitors can see a display of work made by community groups; think about Stuart Whipps’ exhibition and his ideas and do something positive by creating an artwork, story or poem to leave in the Create Space.

4-15 November, Free (must be booked online), Dundee Contemporary Arts, 152 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DY, www.dca.org.uk/whats-on/event/create-space