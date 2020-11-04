THE PRIME Minister has shifted responsibility for a Scottish furlough scheme on to the Chancellor as he continued to dodge questions in the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson was challenged by several Scottish MPs over the issue at Prime Minister's Questions today, but gave no further detailsof how the measures would work out.

It comes after he promised the scheme would not just be available when England was going in to lockdown, however the Treasury are thought to still be struggling with the details of how it would be deployed.

Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster leader, asked Mr Johnson to clarify “in writing today” to the Scottish Government, what exactly he had committed to earlier this week.

He said: “On Monday the Prime Minister agreed access to the furlough scheme at 80% for Scotland if lockdown restrictions require it.

"Subsequently, a number of his ministers have rolled back on that promise, and the Scottish Government have not received any detail on what the commitment means in practice.

“Today is the Prime Minister's opportunity to clear up this mess of his own government's making.

“Will Scotland receive full 80% furlough and self-employed payments on current eligibility whenever it is requested by the Scottish Government in the months ahead?”

Mr Johnson responded that he “gave a commitment then” and added: “I in no way budge from that commitment. Furlough is a UK wide scheme. It's helped save, I think, about 10 million jobs in this country, including about a million in Scotland.”

When pressed further by SNP MP Carol Monaghan about the details, the PM replied: “I want to repeat that the furlough is a UK wide scheme.

“Of course, it will continue to be available to the people of Scotland, and any further elucidation on the details of the entire package of support that this government is bringing to the people of the entire UK, I direct her to watch what the chancellor is going to say tomorrow.”

Along with furlough, the Prime Minister was urged to condemn Donald Trump’s premature proclamation of victory in the US elections.

Keir Starmer, Labour leader, said: “Will the Prime Minister join me in saying it is not for the candidate to decide which votes do and don’t count or when to stop counting.

"The next President must be the free and fair choice of the American people.”

Mr Johnson replied: “We don't comment as a UK government on the democratic processes of our of our friends and allies.”

He was also challenged over the upcoming England-wide lockdown which MPs are to vote on in the House of Common later today.

Mt Starmer asked if the measures would definitely come to an end, as currently planned, on December 2, or whether they would be extended if the infection rate was not falling.

He said: “ The Prime Minister’s delay in acting is a huge failure of leadership, and it's no good saying 'But there was support for the tier system'.

“As he well knows, I looked at the evidence and made a decision three weeks ago that the right thing was for a circuit break and I don't buy the argument, I don't think anybody does, that the facts suddenly changed this weekend…

“I just want to ask some basic and direct questions, on behalf of those millions of people.

“Will the lockdown end on December 2, come what may or will it depend on the circumstances at the time? People need to know that.”

Mr Johnson replied: “I hope very much a be able to get this country going again, to get businesses, to get shops open again in the run up to Christmas, but that depends on us all doing our bit now to make sure that we get the R down.

“ I've no doubt that we can, and that we that we will be able to go forward from December 2 with a very, very different approach. But, of course, it will be up to the House of Commons, to decide thereafter, what to do.”

Mr Starmer said it would be “madness” to come out of the lockdown if the infection rates were still climbing in December, and urged the Government to spend the next four weeks improving the track and trace system