IT’S a sad truth of history but revolutionary change is never caused by the poor. The world only ever really changes when it’s the middle class that gets angry.

The American War of Independence, the English Civil War, the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution, even the Irish War of Independence a century ago – take your pick of any major social, political and economic upheaval and you’ll find that while the poor were the foot soldiers, change came about because the middle classes simply had enough. Small business-owners, folk with a good trade, engineers, medics, teachers, journalists, local solicitors, middle managers, bar owners, bank clerks – these are the people who when they snap can change the world.

Benjamin Franklin was a writer and inventor, Cromwell a landowner and MP, Robespierre a lawyer, Lenin the son of an influential civil servant, and Eamon de Valera taught maths. Not one of them was poor. I wish it were different – and perhaps history might have turned out much better if it had been different – but it’s never the people who really need political change to happen, the poor and downtrodden, who bring about change and lead the way.

Sadly that’s never been the case. (Perhaps, we can make an exception for the man we today call Jesus Christ – and I say this as an atheist – but even that poor, itinerant preacher only brought about a revolution in the mind, not one that changed palaces and rulers).

So let’s just accept it as a matter of miserable but unerring truth that when the middle class gets angry society shifts.

Before we go on, though, let’s get our definitions straight. In 2020, middle class doesn’t mean you’re rolling in it – it means you earn an okay wage, take a middling overseas holiday, have a small nest egg (if you’re lucky), and a crippling mortgage.

You’re one or two pay-checks away from the gutter. If you lost your job, your relatively acceptable lifestyle would disappear rapidly. Money worries you. Nor does revolutionary change mean guns and bombs these days – it just needs a movement, a few charismatic leaders and the ballot box. And nor do recent political upheavals like Brexit equate with the idea of revolution. Fundamentally, Brexit is a constitutional debate – like it or loath it, it doesn’t imply any great economic or social reordering.

But coronavirus, lockdowns and the resulting financial collapse may indeed bring about the necessary middle class rage to trigger the kind of economic and social reordering which would pass for a revolution in the 21st century. The only question is: will that be a good revolution or a bad one?

Right now, the middle classes across the UK are like King Lear when his daughters defy him and he faces the collapse of his dignity and status. “I will have such revenges on you both,” he rages, “that all the world shall – I will do such things – what they are yet I know not, but they shall be, the terrors of the earth!” Lear doesn’t know exactly how he’ll make Goneril and Regan pay, but he knows he’s going to wreck havoc on them one way or another.

Suffering begets rage and the vast bulk of Britain’s so-called middle class are starting to suffer now as their lifestyles crumble under covid. It speaks of our failure as a society that it’s taken this kind of personal suffering to make the majority of the middle class start to empathise with those who are poor. Too many, who’ve led comfortable lives up until now, have been wilfully blind to poverty. If that wasn’t the case, governments would have been elected to improve the lives of the poor. Now the middle class is face to face with financial ruin matters seem quite different.

Now that there are middle class parents arriving at food banks, it’s finally become clear that benefits really aren’t a lifestyle choice. It seems walking in another’s shoes is the best path to empathy.

Nicola Sturgeon could well call another lockdown soon. Penny Mordaunt, UK paymaster general, has warned Britain should brace for at least a third wave and more lockdowns into the future. Furlough or no furlough the longer this keeps up the greater the pain for everyone, and the greater the rage from folk who’ll see their well-paid jobs and lifestyles vanish.

Thousands of middle-income professionals haven’t just lost their jobs because of covid, seen their savings exhausted, and been forced to depend on food banks – they are now being turned down for universal credit.

Not to be flippant, but you know things are bad for the middle class when Marks and Spencer suffers the first loss in its long history. Simple things like a decent set of underwear are too expensive for many people.

Food charities say they’re now providing support to a new influx of middle-income families, typically with mortgages, cars and often self-employed or business owners.

Meanwhile, bookings of private jets go through the roof as the rich fly out of lockdown Britain for poolside winter sun parties. Boris Johnson stokes rage everyday as he promotes his wealthy and useless friends – women like Dido Harding who runs the shambles that’s UK Test and Trace. It doesn’t matter if you’re a failure, money breeds money, and wealth always falls upwards. The rest of Britain watches as their hours are cut and wages drop.

Switzerland seems to have seen the writing on the wall and moved to quell popular anger by introducing the world’s highest minimum wage, £3350 monthly. Nigel Farage apparently knows what way the wind is blowing too as he’s refashioning the Brexit Party into Reform UK campaigning against lockdown.

Something’s got to give – and soon. If the anger goes the right way, then we could see a refashioning of the economic system so it ends up better for us all, especially the poorest amongst us. But the rage could go a very different direction. Anger often seeks a scapegoat. We need only look to the Islamist violence in Europe over recent days to see how a manipulative populist leader could focus the economic pain over covid lockdowns into a hateful campaign against minorities.

I suppose the key question is this: what kind of revolutionary will you be?

