THE Prime Minister faced anger from MPs after he appeared to snub his predecessor during a key debate on lockdown measures.

Seconds after Theresa May stood to speak in the Commons this afternoon, Boris Johnson walked out of the chamber.

MPs could be heard jeering and shouting as Mr Johnson got up from his seat while Mrs May was addressing him directly, leaving her looking bemused.

The former Prime Minister was speaking in the debate ahead of the vote on English lockdown plans, which the SNP has confirmed it will not be taking part in.

As she was telling Mr Johnson she did not envy him, he walked out of the chamber.

Mrs May said: "I first of all say to [Boris Johnson] that I don't envy him and the government and the difficult decisions that they're having to take, and the difficult position that they find themselves in.

"This pandemic has challenged governments across the world and ministers have been under relentless pressure in dealing with this issue, but just as ministers are making tough decisions so are parliament and parliament will make better decisions if it is fully and properly informed."

Patrick Grady, SNP MP for Glasgow North, said that while the SNP was used to the Prime Minister "scuttling out before our spokesperson gets to their feet", "the fact that he couldn't spend four minutes to listen to his predecessor I think is extremely unfortunate."

Vereran Conservative MP Ian Duncan Smith later commented that the Prime Minister "must have been busy" which is why he did not stay for Mrs May's speech.