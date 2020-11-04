PRESIDENT Donald Trump has doubled down attempts to discredit the US election process, just hours after claiming he had won.

The republican politician followed a well-trodden path to castigate results on Twitter, questioning where his lead during early vote-counting had gone.

The comments come after the President threatened drag the US election process into the courts as his contest with Joe Biden came down to the outcomes in a handful of battleground states.

The Republican incumbent falsely claimed he had won and warned of a “fraud on the American nation” as he vowed to go to the US Supreme Court to get vote counting stopped.

Mr Biden’s campaign said the president’s extraordinary comments – made in the White House against a backdrop of US flags – were a “naked attempt to take away the democratic rights of American citizens”.

Mr Trump later Tweeted: "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled.

"Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!"

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

The incumbent also questioned why mail-in ballots, generally counted after those made in person, had skewed so heavily towards his democratic opponent Joe Biden.

During the campaign Mr Trump made pointed remarks regarding mail-in votes, suggesting they were open to fraud.

No evidence supports this, however.