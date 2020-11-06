Matthew Wooltorton made the transition to the renewables industry after spending a number of years working in North Sea oil and gas and is now a Project Execution Manager with ScottishPower Renewables.

He recently managed the completion of the East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm – one of the largest such facilities in the world – where he was responsible for overseeing all construction and commissioning.

Matthew says he’s proud to be working in an industry that’s going to help deliver a cleaner and greener future for generations to come.

“I worked originally in oil and gas in brownfield modification work, which is essentially upgrades and modifications to existing assets offshore,” he says. “As more and more started to happen around offshore wind, I saw it was a real opportunity that was very attractive – not just for the quality and the volume of work but for the long-term prospects that positions in windfarms offered.”

Matthew secured his position with ScottishPower Renewables at the end of 2016. “As well as the massive size of the projects, the main challenges with offshore wind are the adverse weather conditions you work in ... and actually the scale of what you’re trying to create.

“With 102 offshore wind turbines 43km off the coast, your work programmes are long and often cyclic due the weather.”

To overcome such obstacles, however, there’s an existing and emerging skills base.

“I’m an example of someone who started off working in oil and gas and transitioned to renewables, but there’s a strong base of talent that can be built on. I’m seeing a lot of that myself with some of the team here who have moved across.

“We see a lot of people retrain. This includes wind turbine technicians as well as the crews who support them. There’s a growing number of

excellent academies and accredited training providers right here on the east coast.

“What we’re seeing created is an inspirational environment to facilitate these innovative projects and empower people to train and be able to work on these types of initiatives – not only in the construction phases, but for at least 25 to 30 years afterwards.”

There’s also a new level of interest in careers in renewables from young people, with engagement at schools and academies in the area.

“I certainly think we’ll see a greater uptake in STEM subjects and we’ll see that develop into more people who go on to train and support our projects in all areas of expertise,” he continues.

“There are real opportunities to be able to leave school, train and join this sector and enjoy a career well into your late 30s on just a single project.

“Renewable energy offers such fantastic opportunities right now.”

Matthew adds that one of the things he’s amazed by about the industry is the diversity of roles, from oceanographers all the way through to turbine technicians and an array of engineering and support that goes with this.

“Then when you look around at the sheer scale of what we’re achieving ... well, that’s just as impressive!”

