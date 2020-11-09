OnE of the most challenging aspects of electricity generation and supply is getting the power to the consumer. This is an immensely complex task, requiring constant planning, building and renewal of grid infrastructure and maintenance, writes Andrew Collier.

ScottishPower’s move into renewables and towards Net Zero carbon makes the job of transmission and distribution electricity networks more challenging still.

It requires a complete reappraisal of its network, shifting away from its now-closed giant fossil fuel power stations to new green generation sources such as onshore and offshore wind and solar.

This infrastructure transition is the responsibility of SP Energy Networks. This branch of the company transmits and distributes electricity from the source to the end user through its network of transmission and distribution power lines, underground cables, substations and related assets.

The division operates across central and southern Scotland as well as Merseyside and mid and north Wales – a legacy from 1995 after the industry was privatised and ScottishPower bought the north-west power company Manweb.

It has some 3,000 staff serving more than three million homes and businesses with a 99.9% reliable electricity supply. Among its other functions, it has the unenviable but vital task of restoring supply following disruption by adverse weather.

Frank Mitchell, SP Energy Networks’ CEO, is an engineer who has spent 30 years with the company and is now a leading figure in ScottishPower’s energy transition.

“We are having to integrate all the solutions needed to move towards Net Zero, though we’ve already had the experience of moving to renewables,” he explains.

“We are at the heart of this change and aware of what we need to do when it comes to the forthcoming growth in electric vehicles (EVs) and the decarbonisation of heat. We have to support these by making sure the network can supply all the electricity needed.”

Frank Mitchell and Elaine C Smith launched Glasgow’s first fleet of all-electric community minibuses in January

One of the most dramatic shifts will be that ScottishPower’s future network will need to be able to support a flow of electricity in two directions.

As well as receiving and using electricity in their homes, consumers will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the power from their electric vehicles, heat pumps and solar panels and sell that stored and generated electricity back to the grid.

Scotland may not seem to be an obvious place for solar power generation – its geographical position and often dull skies mean that wind is a more enticing energy prospect – but households have embraced it with enthusiasm.

“We’ve found that the levels of solar we had installed by last year weren’t actually predicted to be reached until 2030,” Frank says. “There has been a real boom in this type of technology.”

He describes the move from big centralised fossil fuel burning power stations to a more diversified network of green generating assets as a “top down to bottom up” shift.

“It has turned everything upside down. We have had to reconfigure the whole of our network to support our communities and the ambitions of our customers. We are working to world-class standards and have to ensure that our assets – some of which are aged – can cope with these modern demands. We are investing more than half a billion a year in our infrastructure.”

He gives an example of how things have changed as a result of the new generation landscape. “Ten years ago, Dumfries and Galloway would have been a net importer of electricity. Now it exports more than it uses. It’s actually now a power station in itself made up of renewables such as wind, solar and run-of-river hydro. We have to make sure that electricity can get out of the area and into the national grid so it can be taken to the places that need it.”

Providing for a two-way power flow is a challenge SP Energy Networks is meeting. “It’s a huge change. In the past, we could put a cable in the ground and then forget about it for 40 years. Now we have to dynamically manage our network every second. It’s a very different system to the one we had even 10 years ago. We are already seeing people exporting electricity from their solar panels and heat pumps and that is going to grow. That is one of the benefits of new Net Zero technology. We have to then transport that power to where the demand is. It’s a challenge, but we have huge ambition and are lucky enough to have a hugely talented team in place to do it.”

The scale of the task of ensuring the infrastructure can cope with current and future usage is massive. “Typically in the UK, the current maximum demand for electricity is about 60 gigawatts in the winter. At a GB level, that is likely to go up to about 80 gigawatts with electric transport and 100 gigawatts when we transition to low carbon heat.

“However, the increased demands on local distribution networks will be much higher, with local demand doubling and potentially trebling, while also accommodating over 100GW of local generation sources. We have to be able to handle that.”

With dramatic growth in the pipeline, ScottishPower has undertaken sophisticated modelling to predict how and where this will occur.

Frank explains: “We have carried out studies that clearly show what we think is going to happen under different scenarios and what these mean for just about every street in Scotland.

“We really want to understand where we will need to invest and to prioritise. We actually spend about £50 million a year on innovation activities.”

ScottishPower’s commitment to serve communities is being driven by SP Energy Networks’ Green Economy Fund. This £20 million venture was established in 2018 to support the Scottish Government’s energy strategy and the UK’s drive to a low-carbon economy.

Its priorities include promoting the uptake and infrastructure requirements of electric vehicles or other low-carbon solutions; provision of affordable energy for consumers and addressing fuel poverty; boosting jobs; and creation of local energy solutions in order to match generation and demand.

“Through this we are helping people with things like electric car clubs and electric minibuses that can be used to support vulnerable customers. We want to ensure all our communities are helped, have access to decarbonised transportation and that no-one is left behind.”

The fund is also helping to boost energy efficiency in older buildings and provide support for community-based windfarms. Specific projects it has actioned in Glasgow include more than £1.2 million for First Bus to bring two fully electric buses to the city and an award of £900,000 towards the purchase of five electric minibuses and two electric people carriers. These will be used by Community Transport Glasgow to support vulnerable communities.

Other schemes in the city include £281,000 for a Strathclyde University project combining 5G communications technology and smart metering to manage energy use across residential heat networks. Another £140,000 has been allocated to encourage cycling across the southside.

Glasgow’s power network is also benefiting from a £25 million modernisation programme. “People are going to be commuting more using electric buses and cars and we need to make sure our infrastructure is ready to support that growth and we increase capacity ahead of need. Electric transport is going to radically change the landscape of the city and we want to make sure its residents get the benefits of zero carbon emissions in terms of air quality.

“It’s really important for Scotland that the benefits of low carbon are felt everywhere.

“We’re focused on that and it’s something we are passionate about. We’re really up for the challenge.”

This article appeared in the recent Scottish Power "Countdown to Net Zero" publication which you can view online HERE