WHEN investing billions of pounds to help deliver a Net Zero future, the importance of establishing a strong supply chain cannot be underestimated.

That’s why ScottishPower’s continued investment and support for suppliers – even in the midst of the current Covid-19 pandemic – is maintaining the momentum on delivering essential infrastructure projects.

“UK content makes up 70% of our procurement overall, which is hugely important as we play our part in the UK economic recovery and deliver a lasting legacy for our communities,” notes Charles Langan, who was appointed the company’s Finance and Resources Director in June 2020.

“We’re fortunate to work with some of the country’s best suppliers and they are an integral part of our daily operations.

“For example, within the lifetime of our East Anglia ONE flagship offshore wind project, 50% of the expenditure will be within the UK, so it’s a huge investment and excellent opportunity for all kinds of UK suppliers and contractors.

“Obviously, we’ve many other elements and I would characterise these almost as the backbone of ScottishPower.

“To see this you need to take together the offshore and onshore projects, the networks, what we’re doing in innovative areas such as smart grids and battery storage then we have support services too – things like upkeep and maintenance that could be taken for granted but are really critical.

“We rely on the expertise of our suppliers at all levels and award around one and a half billion pounds worth of contracts a year.

“We couldn’t deliver at the rate we are without them on board.”

The infrastructure projects, in particular, have positively impacted not just the national economy but local communities.

At Whitelee windfarm, for example, where 215 wind turbines provide power to nearly 300,000 homes, 4,000 jobs were supported in Scotland during peak construction and it continues to support 600 jobs today.

Almost half the expenditure (46%) for the project was spent with Scottish companies and 60% with UK companies.

Since its construction, it has added over £1 billion of gross value added to the UK economy, with £790 million of that for Scotland.

With such massive investment and continual innovation at stake, it should be no surprise Charles has responsibility for leading a team that includes IT, Procurement, Security, Treasury, Insurance and Risk.

Despite having personally worked on billion-pound projects in countries around the world, he is keen to underline this is a Glasgow-headquartered company providing excellent work within many local communities around the UK ... not least the city it calls home.

“I’m a local boy and so that Glasgow angle is very rewarding.

“My dad is retired now but he was a GP in the east end of the city and there have been a few suppliers whose CEOs, when I have met them for the first time, where I’ve experienced a rather surprising introduction. I have the same name as my dad’s and so I’ve been asked: ‘You’re not any relation to Dr Langan, are you?’

“‘Yes, I replied, but hang on a minute there are two Dr Langans because his brother was a doctor as well, so which one?’

“And finally it’s revealed: ‘Well, your dad was my doctor when I was a boy.’

“When you have that kind of local connection, to me it’s a nice little touch rather than simply an award to a big, overseas multinational.

“There will always be local jobs from ScottishPower, but that particular case was with a group who do smart meter installations right here in Glasgow.

“That’s so much more rewarding and valuable for me as an employee ... that we’re boosting that kind of local economy and supply base as we continue to invest to reach Net Zero.”

