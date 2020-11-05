AS someone who has spent a lifetime making music, both singing and playing, I too share the Rev Dr Robert Anderson’s disappointment (Letters, November 2) at being unable to join in community singing, be it in church or elsewhere. The Government has not made it illegal to sing. We have been advised not to sing in gatherings or confined spaces where it has been deemed to activate a risk of spreading the virus.
This week I was greatly uplifted after I had an invitation to attend a remembrance service in a small church not far from where I live. This had been organised by the initiative of the young parish minister and kirk session.
The congregation was greatly limited in number and we were directed to pews to allow for social distancing. There was organ playing, some delightful hymn singing from a young man who was legally separated from us behind a clear screen. The remembrance sermon was followed by a moving video of a lady minister whose life had been traumatised as a result of her late husband’s service in Northern Ireland. We had The Last Post and Reveille played off-stage and a two minutes’ silence.
Was I allowed to sing? No. Did I miss it? You bet. I did, however, go home uplifted at finally having been able to attend a church service after more than seven months.
I would advise the Rev Anderson to find out if there might be such a service near where he lives. If there is and he is able to attend, I’m sure he will leave with a song in his heart.
Hugh Steele, Kilbirnie.
I FULLY realise and regret the hardship the pandemic is inflicting on the hospitality sector, the commercial sector, the social essentials of friendship and family life and so on, as well as on the employment prospects of so many people. However, I simply wish to assure everyone that Christmas is not at risk. Many thousands of people here and worldwide will celebrate the birthday of our Saviour by rejoicing at His presence among us and by praying for all our brothers and sisters wherever they may be.
Canon Matt McManus, Saltcoats.
ON a lighter note amid Covid travails, a cheery wee lady whom I last saw professionally more than 20 years ago observed when serving me as a customer this morning: “Ah ken that face. Yer no’ foolin’ me wi’ yer mask.”
Only in the west of Scotland? For this relief much thanks.
R Russell Smith, Kilbirnie.
