POVERTY. Wealth. It’s all relative. You hear about humungous salaries running into millions, paid to the elite by the elite, and your heid can’t take in the figures. They’re too big.

Then you learn how much people get on Universal Credit, and you can’t take it in: the figures are too small. The weekly amount is less than you’d spend on a good night out, including a sausage supper to top off the evening.

You think there must have been a mistake. The more secure and uncaring might say: “Well, it’s better than nothing. And it’s not as if they’re doing anything to earn it.”

Yes, perhaps the workhouse (poorhouse in Scotland) would be a better solution. You got a roof over your head, free gruel, and a job putting things in sacks that other fellows took out of sacks. Add in morally instructive Bible lessons, which today would be sermons from the Book of Woke, and everyone’s a winner.

People might have been hungry in the poorhouse, but they’re hungry today. It’s conceivable that, on any given day, a modern mother denying herself to feed her children has less to eat than someone in the poorhouse 200 years ago. You hear now of people not eating for several days.

You also may have heard, recently, a sudden awakening of anguish from various socialists and Scottish nationalists online about how little you get on the dole. They were genuinely gobsmacked.

Hate to say it, but I permitted myself a wry smile. I’ve been banging away about this for years, to no effect. I bite the bullet: fair enough, I’m one of the nation’s least influential people. That’s what happens when you camouflage your important message with quips.

I don’t know why this outpouring of bewilderment suddenly erupted, but suspect it was because Covid had got folk worrying about their own jobs, so they looked up how much you get when unemployed. Then, eyes agog, they spluttered at the computer screen: “HOW much?”

Ruddy middle-class socialists. So typical. It was Marxist friends who used to tell me I was daft not to get on the property ladder. Everybody knows the political demographic now. Well-off person: liberal. Poor person: reactionary (except, in Scotland, where everyone is a communist).

Until recently, as far as I can decipher (the system was simplified to make it more opaque), whereas a single person used to get £80 a week, under Universal Credit that went up to £100 (£150 for a couple; still £80 if you’re under 25) because it incorporates other benefits.

Watch my lips here: you cannot live on £80 or £100 a week. Some sherry-swigging intellectual will argue that you might also get help with rent (mortgages not so much – a loan after 39 weeks to pay the interest), and that is a good point, which I urge you to expand on at length while I hold you on the line and make inquiries at whichever loony bin lobotomised your conscience.

The Tory argument is that you cannot increase or double benefits because then you’d be approaching the minimum wage in Britland. So people wouldn’t work for the rubbish wages. The logic is enough to make you greet.

Even Scottish nationalists might allow that Britain isn’t a bad place to live but, with its low pensions an’ all, it’s also the meanest place in western or northern Europe. It’s stingy. Its wages are ridiculous. It punishes the poor.

Today, with 1,000 people a time applying for single vacancies on the minimum wage, and Covid and robotics bringing a long-term prospect of mass unemployment, the authorities will probably have to consider a Universal Basic Income, partly because middle-class people will be affected (a new phenomenon that we cannot have), and partly because, if they don’t, there will – I say will – be a revolution.

If you’re still in a job, still well off, and you still haven’t got The Fear, then you need to search your conscience about staying silent or even condoning current treatment of the poor. Because, one day soon, that could be you.

Hounds of hate

WOKE nutters north and south of yonder Border are planning to police our speech, yea, even unto utterances in our ain hooses.

The proposed Scottish hate speech legislation – it’s called hate speech because they hate speech – prompted Roddy Dunlop, dean of the Faculty of Advocates, to raise doubts about folk’s freedom to say “All Scots are stingy”.

Surprisingly – not – this was seized upon by the racist English press. I deploy the dreaded r-word loosely. The English press is not anti-black, for example. It is, however, anti-Scottish, anti-Irish, anti-Welsh and anti-French. To be fair, it also has doubts about the northern English.

Basically, it’s anti-neighbour. But letting them say it lets us know where they stand. If you ban it, they’ll still think it and say it among themselves.

As for the hoose, luckily I live on my tod, so only I could report myself for shouting “I hate everybody” because I cannot get a packet of biscuits open. Might just do it an’ all, if I can be persuaded it’ll create a better society. Which is unlikely.

Thereby hangs a tailgater

DRIVING says something about the personality of a nation or people. In countries where heat addles the brain, folk toot their horns incessantly.

In countries where cold makes people sinister, they drive up your butt: tailgating. It’s odd: everbody hates tailgaters. Tailgaters know everybody hates tailgaters. But still they do it.

Worst place for it: the road out of Skye, through Glenshiel. Slow drivers are probably the cause. You get many 40mph drivers (usually tourists) and a lot of lorries. And there are few places, over a long distance, in which to overtake. The result is frustration.

But, if there’s a queue of you behind a slow driver, what’s the point of someone driving up your butt? No one’s going anywhere. Soon as I can overtake responsibly, I do so and the tailgater still doesn’t get past me.

Sometimes, when they decide to overtake dangerously, you catch up with them five minutes later and it remains that way till you reach your destinations. So what was the point? What did they gain?

What does this say about our society? Anti-social? Hurried? Bullying? Inconsiderate? Are we … a cold nation of motorised neds?

Losing face

AREN’T masks wonderful? I discovered that, not only do they stop us gobbing on our fellow citizens, and prevent us swallowing their own wayward spittle, but on cold days they keep your face, and particularly your nose, warm.

Let’s face it, the nose is a pain in the butt. Few people like their own. They’re squint or bumpy and usually too large. Mine also feels the cold terribly. It’s like a great blue icicle in the middle of my coupon.

But with a mask, into which you exhale your own warm breath, your nose is toasty. I can’t think why we never wore masks before. We’ve big thick anoraks, thermal underwear, hoods, woolly hats and furry boots. But we keep our faces exposed to the bitter cold. It’s nuts.

Is it vanity? Honesty? Just custom? A decent desire not to facilitate bank robbers? A hope that, with no masks, you might be able to find a mate as you waddle down the slush-filled high street? Who knows?

Meanwhile, I see also that the fashion pages are mooting a return of flared trousers. Truly, this is the best of all possible worlds.

