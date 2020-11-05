MIRANDA Moore (“People lead the way in dealing with food poverty”, The Herald, November 2) poses the question: “what do you do when your government fails to look after its citizens?”
Her own answer is that in the short term civil society can, and indeed does, provide the necessary support but, she maintains that, in the long term “the solution is political”.
I don’t understand that if there are indeed “fewer emotive issues than hungry children” why there is not a greater groundswell of popular anger. The people’s response as members of civil society is impressive, but the political reaction of the public is much less so. The actions she proposes, “voting in progressive politicians, lobbying”, are indeed essential but politicians are more likely to react appropriately in the face of widespread and sustained voter anger.
I am not suggesting that we “riot” or “have an ugly revolution” but while many are prepared to march for a cause in support of which they feel strongly, the shameful presence of so many hungry children in our midst does not seem to provoke similarly strong feelings. Even our faith communities do not make sufficient “noise”.
The Letters Pages are full of strong feelings in relation to, for instance, independence, but where are the similarly passionate responses to Miranda Moore’s article or to that of Peter Kelly, Claire Telfer and John Dickie “Governments must do more to keep families and children afloat” (The Herald, November 2)?
John Milne, Uddingston.
A FALSE ECONOMY
YOU report the reopening of the rail line at the scene of the Stonehaven crash, more than two months after investigations were completed (“Railway line re-opens after Stonehaven crash”, The Herald, November 4).
To bring in road-vehicle-based cranes and recovery equipment, to remove the damaged carriages and relay the track, and for 900 metres of temporary road and several bridges to be built, has thus greatly extended the timescale.
My understanding is that from the inception of railways, there were rail-based cranes and equipment which could be taken to the site quickly by train to deal with such events as this. A quick glance through a textbook of major rail disasters such as Gretna gives no mention or pictures of road cranes. The Victorians would have had this line reopened in a week or so. I believe the rail cranes were done away with around the time of rail privatisation to save money. Surely this was a false economy?
Scott Macintosh, Killearn.
FIREWORKS ARE FOR PROS
ONCE a year, dangerous, selfish and irresponsible people are allowed to buy explosives, yet rather than deal with the problem and ban the sale of fireworks outright the Government’s expert group tinkers with it, issuing a series of recommendations (“‘No fireworks zones’ and cap on sales of explosives could stem bad behaviour”, The Herald, November 4).
Only licensed professionals should be allowed to use explosives at this or any other time of year.
Stuart Neville, Clydebank.
MUCKLE VEXED
I’M sure the Langholm folk have been called many things, but “villagers”? Never “Villagers set for £3.8m buyout of Buccleuch land as deal is agreed”,The Herald, November 3). Langholm has always been The Muckle Toun. So, townsfolk, maybe.
So to them, from someone whose heart has always been in the said Muckle Toun, and which gave me the happiest childhood possible, good luck in your new venture and all success.
Eleanor Smart, Paisley.
A PHEASANT GROUSE
IN the Your Views Online section, it is reported that 71 per cent were opposed to grouse shooting (The Herald, November 4). I’m all in favour of pheasant shooting, The estates around us are vastly overstocked with pheasants last year. We have a huge surfeit in the village; a friend had more than 30 in his garden, we regularly have 20-plus. Any shooters welcome, and to the estates, don’t overstock this year.
Steve Barnet, Gargunnock.
