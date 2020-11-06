I’m raging. We were told Covid would make us kinder and more considerate. There was applause for the NHS. The vulnerable were shielded. We were even concerned for the prime minister’s wellbeing. Sadly, normal service has been resumed. Kindness and consideration have vanished in a red mist and factory settings for Mr and Mrs Angry have been restored.

It’s nothing new. As far back as 2007 a MORI poll reported that 75% of us agreed that “people generally seem angrier these days”. If we’re being honest, there’s latent anger and selfishness in most of us. It doesn’t take much to bring out our internal Incredible Hulk. The big difference from 2007 is the growing impact of technology on how we communicate our frustration and anger. It’s easier to be angry if you’re anonymous and have no personal contact or empathy with the person you’re decrying. For example, anger and vitriol appear to be the everyday currency of online Have Your Say platforms. Online anger, like Covid, appears to be contagious and in all probability, addictive. Online clickbait exploits our craving for sensational and extreme headlines that tally with our own, often-irrational prejudices.