Dame Shirley Bassey - I Owe It All To You

You wouldn't know it to listen to her voice, but Dame Shirley Bassey is celebrating her 70th year in showbusiness.

The singer, 83, showcases her enduring talent and powerful singing voice in I Owe It All To You, an album which has been billed as her "grand finale" that is dedicated to her fans. "This audience of mine has been my bread and wine," she sings in the album's title track.

Dame Shirley, who prompted amusement by wearing a matching mask and sequined gold gown while promoting her latest release, mixes new material with covers on the album. However her re-recordings have varying levels of success.

Look But Don't Touch lacks the class of the rest of the album and sounds borderline cheesy, while I Don't Know What Love Is feels slightly predictable and dull.

However I Was Here has an ethereal quality and Who Wants To Live Forever is a bold reimagining of the original by Queen.

While I Owe It All To You is certainly not Dame Shirley's best work, her fine singing on the album is sure to delight her fans.

TOM HORTON

Aled Jones, Blessings

It sounds cliched and corny but Aled Jones’ latest album title really is what it says: a blessing. If you’re in need of some subtle, soothing listening then Blessings, his 40th album, delivers.

Featuring contributions from Dame Judi Dench, Susan Boyle, Sami Yusuf, Brian Blessed and more, it really is a welcome slice of calm amid the uncertainty of the last few months.

The album covers a number of faiths and beliefs – Quaker, Christian, Muslim, Buddhism – all explored and represented through music.

The album will be accompanied by a book of blessings, adding another novel element.

His version of Silent Night, featuring Blessed’s voice, is the perfect segue into the festive season.

KATHY IFFLY