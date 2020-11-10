This was one of the first dishes I made when starting out as a chef. It’s a classic way to cook scallops and one of the best.
Ingredients: Serves 2 -4
4-8 scallops – diver-caught if possible
Scallop shells (cleaned – if diver caught)
1 x shallot – finely diced
2 x cloves garlic – peeled & crushed
4 x knobs butter
120ml white wine
150ml double cream
100g Parmesan
100g breadcrumbs
Handful of chopped parsley
Salt
Black pepper
Olive oil
Method:
Pre-heat grill to medium heat.
Melt the butter in a medium-sized saucepan on a medium heat. In another pan gently warm your milk and cream.
Add the shallots and garlic to the butter and cook until soft. Add the wine and reduce down to a glaze.
Next pour in the cream and half the Parmesan cheese. Turn down the heat to a gentle simmer.
In a non-stick pan heat a small amount of olive on a medium heat. Lightly season the scallops with salt and lay into the pan on their flat side one by one.
Cook gently on one side for around 1 minute then turn over onto the other side. Remove from the pan and place back into a clean shell or a heat proof dish.
Stir in the parsley to the sauce along with a twist of black pepper. Even this out over the scallops and finish by topping with the parmesan and breadcrumbs.
Gently finish the dish under the grill until golden brown – alternatively these can also be done in the oven.
