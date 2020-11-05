The Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair has asked prosecutors for potentially explosive evidence obtained in the run-up to the former first minister's criminal trial.

The inquiry has asked the Crown Office for any material it holds that relates to Mr Salmond’s previous civil legal case against the Scottish Government.

The development could lead to the publication of private government and SNP documents, emails, phone and social media messages.

Mr Salmond has claimed that material obtained for his defence - and shared with the prosecution - indicated he was the victim of a high-level conspiracy.

However the judge in the case refused to let him put it before a jury on legal grounds.

The inquiry’s latest move could now bring it into the open after all.

Mr Salmond was acquitted on 13 counts of sexual assault in March.

Mr Salmond has told the committee he wanted to share some trial material with the inquiry, but was warned by the Crown Office he could be prosecuted for disclosing anything obtained for the preparation of his defence.

However a clear precedent was set by a Government official last month, who shared material from her phone which the Crown Office had obtained for the trial, without any apparent legal consequences.

Barbara Allison was able to retrieve and share a so-called ‘smoking text’ which Mr Salmond’s supporters claim supports his conspiracy argument.

The text was sent by Nicola Sturgeon’s top official on the day that Mr Salmond won his civil judicial review case against the Scottish Government on 8 January 2019.

He has shown a Government probe into sexual misconduct made against him in 2018 had been “tainted by apparent bias”, and he was ultimately awarded £512,000 in costs.

The probe had been overseen by the Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans.

The same day, Ms Evans texted Barbara Allison, the Government’s Director of Communications and Ministerial Support, “Battle maybe lost but not the war”.

In her oral evidence to the inquiry, Ms Allison had initially denied receiving the text.

However, in what may now prove a hugely significant move, she double-checked and obtained her deleted message from the Crown Office.

In a written correction to her evidence last week, she said: “A further search of my own records did not produce any results.

"Therefore I asked the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal’s Service to provide me with a copy of material which they retrieved from my mobile phone in the context of a criminal trial.

“I received that material on 23 October.

“That material confirms that I did indeed receive the message.”

Ms Allison then included a text exchange between herself and Ms Evans.

In a letter to the Lord Advocate, James Wolffe QC, inquiry convener Linda Fabiani cited Ms Allison’s ability to obtain and share material from the criminal trial.

She said: “Ms Allison informed the Committee that she herself no longer held a record but had obtained a copy from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, as it had been retrieved from her mobile phone in the context of the proceedings in HMA v Alexander Salmond.

“Whilst the Committee has agreed that its remit is not to revisit those proceedings nor reinvestigate the substance of the complaints originally made to the Scottish Government, the example cited above demonstrates that there may be material held by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service which is relevant to the Committee’s remit.

“The criminal trial has concluded, and the Committee is not seeking information in relation to the Crown’s decision to prosecute, the ‘merits’ of the allegations or the conduct of the trial.

“However, the Committee is seeking material that the Crown may hold which falls within the Committee’s remit, specifically any information, for example communications between officials, related to the conduct of the judicial review and the Scottish Government’s decision to concede; as well as information concerning the handling of the harassment complaints considered under the Scottish Government procedure as opposed to the merits of any such complaints.

“The Committee wishes to obtain the relevant information and evidence necessary to fulfil its remit in a timely manner and therefore requests provision of all such information held by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The Committee is fully aware of the terms of the court order in place protecting the identities of the complainers in the trial and the Committee’s statement on the handling of information and evidence confirms that the Committee will treat all information in accordance with the relevant court orders and data protection law.

“I look forward to hearing from you by noon on Monday 9 November.”

This is a developing story.