WHILE technology, engineering, IT and more will give us the tools to decarbonise the economy, ultimately, it will be people who make Net Zero a reality. Innovation, expertise and determination . . . all of these are found in the global workforce engaged in renewable energy.

As UK HR Director at ScottishPower, part of the Iberdrola group, and a member of the ScottishPower Executive Team, Sheila Duncan is certainly a champion of people.

“What we’re seeing now, with the fast pace of change, is the workforce needs to be much more dynamic,” she says. “Just having an academic qualification is not enough because of the impact of digital, big data and all the IT that’s enabling the green economy. We’re continuing to hire via traditional graduate and apprenticeship programmes, but we’re also looking to bring in a lot of specialists from the wider employment market.”

With responsibilities for Health and Safety, Business Services as well as Human Resources, Sheila knows the importance all areas of the organisation have to help combat climate change. “If we take IT as an example, we decided that function is absolutely critical for Net Zero in terms of the delivery of offshore and onshore projects and what’s happening to supply a safe and secure electricity supply via our networks. We anticipated the need and embraced this digital transformation. Almost a year ago, we started to recruit in the IT space to enhance our capabilities and to expand our relatively small IT team. Out of the 65 roles, we have already hired 58 from a variety of backgrounds. And the really interesting thing is so many of them are attracted to the fact we’re a green company.

ScottishPower HR Director Sheila Duncan

“People see what’s going on with climate change. They want to be part of the move to Net Zero. They want to be associated with a company that is taking this seriously.”

Attracting and retaining the right top-tier talent, especially in specialist roles, to attain ambitious climate goals remains a priority. “In offshore there is a lot of new technology and a relatively small pool to attract from. However, even if sometimes it’s taken us a little longer to recruit, there haven’t been any roles we’ve not been able to fill. We’re incredibly proud of that.”

There is also the wealth of talent able to diversify from other industries to help the company with its drive towards decarbonisation.

“We have people coming in from the oil and gas sector,” says Sheila. “They have core capabilities, but perhaps not the specific engineering offshore specialisms we’re looking for. We can work with them, help them learn and make it possible for them to go on and be really successful with us. They want to move into an industry they see as future-proof. More and more we’re looking for meta skills: curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, problem solving. Having these, when you bring them into this new environment, they’re able to adapt. Those are qualities we can build on.”

Making sure employees are prepared and skilled to achieve the company’s objectives is crucial. And at the heart of any company’s HR strategy is training. Our training has changed completely. It’s really a mixture of experience on the job, where people have mentors and coaches, along with formal training. Quite often we also send people on very specialist external courses, particularly in renewables.”

There is also a whole series of apprenticeships and trainee programmes available with ScottishPower, as well as graduate programmes, scholarships and placements for those looking to find a way back into the workplace.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work on pre-employment programmes, so people can gain experience with us,” notes Sheila. “So, for example, in the area of apprenticeships, we have our modern apprenticeships that are very well established in our networks business and I believe have been running for more than a hundred years. These have more recently have been introduced into our renewables business for the first time, which shows how our industry is changing.

“We’ve also been doing a lot of work on foundation apprenticeships where we work with school pupils to encourage their vocational understanding. And our Returners programme has been hugely successful. We offer placements for people who have been out of the workplace, whether through a career break or having a family, or even through redundancy given the challenges on the economy at the moment. Our Returners programme offers placements with support that can often lead to permanent roles in our business.”

Wearing one of her many other hats, this time Health and Safety, Sheila acknowledges this aspect is also vital for future-proofing recruitment, the industry and ultimately the ability to reach a greener, cleaner future.

“Safety is always our number one priority no matter where, across the whole organisation,” she says.

“In some ways it’s an easy part of my job because for me and the senior team it’s in our DNA: a number one priority, no matter what. We do a lot of a training in our centres and an awful lot of assessments and audits. We’re incredibly proud of our high safety record and that our employees see safety as one of our core values.”

As a growing and vibrant industry, the opportunity to establish rewarding careers in tackling climate change will be a major factor in attracting anyone to the sector and here ScottishPower is particularly proactive. “We do like to build our own talent, so people can see they have a real career with ScottishPower and that’s part of our retention strategy. When you join us, we do really want to hang on to you and for you to see tangible opportunities.

“One of the things we’ve been encouraging people to do more recently is to move around the organisation. Typically, 20 years ago if you came into the networks business you stayed there. Now with the growth of offshore and onshore renewables, we’re especially encouraging our talent to move around the organisation – for people to get a different experience across different parts of the company and to inject new ideas and fresh thinking into our businesses.”

Sheila herself enjoyed international assignments in the US as Chief HR Officer at Avangrid, the US subsidiary of Iberdrola. “It was an amazing experience. I went across to work with Avangrid, though at the time it was Iberdrola USA. We were just about to merge with UIL, based in Connecticut – so it was another four regulated businesses we were about to merge. Following the merger, Avangrid launched on the New York Stock Exchange.

“I have to say as a girl who comes from a council housing estate in Glasgow, I never thought I’d see the day I’d be in the New York Stock Exchange, alongside the Chairman of Iberdrola, super excited, waiting to see the market reaction to the launch as the iconic bell rang to commence trading. The experience you can get working with Iberdrola, a truly global company, is phenomenal.”

Sheila points out the opportunities she had in her career is mirrored across ScottishPower with the company incredibly good at allowing people to progress and find success in different environments.

“We offer the technical training but also personal support. That’s something that really speaks for ScottishPower: that we can attract people into the company then encourage and support them to go further.” For Sheila, and indeed for all of us, the people who want to go further are the people we need right now to deliver Net Zero.

This article appeared in the recent Scottish Power "Countdown to Net Zero" publication which you can view online HERE