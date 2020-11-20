WITH the continuing rise in the popularity and uptake of electric vehicles (EVs), Scotland is silently streaking ahead on the road to Net Zero. However, the demands on the network that can come with the electrification of transport and a major switch to electric transport can also bring challenges. It’s not something Scott Mathieson sees as a roadblock.

Appointed as a director of SP Energy Networks in 2011 and more recently as Network Planning & Regulation Director, his roll call of responsibilities includes Asset Management, System Design & Planning, Process and System Development, Regulatory Economics, Governance and Reporting and Workforce Renewal.

All those jobs demand a lot of hard studying: and a lot of that study is centred on how to overcome the barriers to decarbonisation of heat and transport and make EVs truly viable in an integrated way.

“We do a lot of research,” says Scott. “We examine all the future energy scenarios that look at the impact of electrical mobility on the grids. Also, what happens when the heat systems, particularly in rural communities that often run off gas grids, change. We look at the possible moves to electric heat pumps and what impact that might have on the network, so we can plan our network for future demand.

“We do a lot of work studying and understanding scenarios, whether in urban or rural environments.”

He admits, however, that while studies can show one thing . . . in the real world you need innovation and engineering.

“Ultimately, you can have all the generation you want but the grid has to get that energy into customers’ homes, commercial outlets and industrial premises.

“If we use EVs and electrify buses and public transport, we have to make sure we’re able to meet the new demand.”

Another consideration Scott is keen to underline is the importance of making sure no community is left behind in the drive to Net Zero.

“This is why we began to build a set of practical initiatives. One we’re particularly proud of is our Project PACE.

“This is an exciting project that’s evolved from the strategic partnership for the decarbonisation of transport announced by the Scottish Government and SP Energy Networks in August 2019. Project PACE is the first major project delivered and is funded by the Scottish Government via Transport Scotland with additional funding from SPEN.

“It is delivering around 180 EV chargers across more than 40 charging hubs in North and South Lanarkshire by April next year.

“The additional charging capacity, an increase of 360% in Lanarkshire, could accommodate the charging of around 5000 more EVs. There are customers in areas that may live in social housing and multi-occupancy dwellings that don’t have off-street parking and we want to make sure we can remove the barriers to them being able to own electric vehicles and have access to those essential charging points.”

By choosing charging locations that make effective use of the existing electricity network, Project PACE is also expected to achieve between £30,000 and £60,000 average savings on electricity grid connection costs per new location. This equates to a total of between £1.3 million to £2.6 million of taxpayer money saved across all the planned sites.

Scott points out: “It really is a blueprint for what can be achieved with the public and private sectors working together. We hope it can be applied across other areas of the country to ensure every local community has access to EV charging points, which will help boost a green economic recovery. No community should be left behind in the transition to Net Zero.”

Scott and his team have another initiative called the Green Economy Fund, which has allowed them to invest £20 million in a variety of projects that support communities in the journey to Net Zero

Scott says: “The Green Economy Fund enabled us to invest £500,000 in Project PACE, helping us identify the best locations for EV chargers, which will be of most use for drivers and help deliver substantial savings for taxpayers.

“A further £1 million from the Green Economy Fund was used to support a number of Lanarkshire community transport groups and enable them to purchase electric vehicles (electric mini-buses, people carriers and cars).

“The benefit of this funding is it allows us to make the transition to electric transportation more real within the community.

“We can also make sure vulnerable, potentially fuel-poor, customers can actually get access to what we’re trying to do.

“It’s been very, very well received and the approach we’ve taken has been unique in the UK as a whole.

“All the Project PACE chargers are on the Charge Place Scotland network so the Scottish Government have the data and are really on top of that. So they can tell you the number of charging events, the average charge, how much electricity is actually being consumed at each charging location.

“It can also tell you effectively what the wattage was per charge. So commercial arrangements can be factored in for the future. It really has been fantastic to see.”

For many people who are adopting electric vehicles, it’s also an important environmental consideration to know their mobility is being powered by a renewable energy source.

“But we’re fortunate in Scotland,” says Scott, “on any given day up to 100 per cent of our electricity demand is met through low carbon generation such as wind, hydro or tidal.

“So, you know, Scotland is leading the way. We’ve also provided infrastructure for seven gigawatts of that renewable energy to go from Scotland down into England and Wales, making sure consumers there can also access that clean, green cost-effective energy.

“It all reflects that, if you bring sectors together into a more integrated way and you can make it effective, while it’s not without its challenges – if you can make it work, there are real benefits for the consumer.”

It’s also how you effectively move forward on the road to Net Zero.

