THE role of offshore wind in achieving climate change targets and delivering a Net Zero future is hugely important and there’s increased focus on the potential it offers.

One of the most important and innovative steps in this journey into renewable energy has been the East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm, which was completed during lockdown. As Offshore Managing Director of Iberdrola Renewables since 2011 and responsible for the creation and management of Iberdrola’s global offshore business, Jonathan Cole is rightly proud of the achievements being made off the Suffolk coast.

“We started working on the East Anglia zone about 10 years ago,” he says, “having secured it in a process run by the UK government and with the aim of kickstarting the offshore wind industry at large scale.

“We saw it as the prime place globally as it’s perfectly suited in all ways for offshore wind and we’ve been developing the whole zone ever since then.”

The figures involved are staggering. With 102 offshore wind turbines located 43km off the coast, it has the capacity to produce 714MW of clean energy – that’s enough to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes in the UK every year. “It’s a £2.5 billion investment,” says Jonathan, “and we’re now progressing our East Anglia Hub programme.”

This combines three offshore windfarm projects – East Anglia ONE North, TWO and THREE – and will have a capacity of 3,100MW, with enough energy for more than 2.7 million homes.”

Jonathan says: “East Anglia has been a huge success and it represents one of the biggest and the most innovative offshore wind projects in the market.”

Beyond helping the UK transition to renewable energy, East Anglia ONE also created a huge amount of local and national employment, supporting almost 3,500 jobs at the peak of construction. Some £25 million was invested in a state-of-the-art operations and maintenance base at Lowestoft Port, delivering 100 long-term skilled jobs, while £5 million was co-invested in Great Yarmouth Port to prepare the facility for construction and assembly of turbine components.

In addition, £70 million was committed to local suppliers across the East of England, delivering jobs and investment to local communities. “We’re building a long-term industry,” Jonathan says, “and offshore wind is on course to become the backbone of the electricity system in the UK. In a decarbonised modern, smart electricity system, offshore wind is offering exactly what we need – which is massive quantities of reliable, affordable, clean green power. So essentially this is an industrial development.

What we’re doing with projects is stimulating big investments in manufacturing and an industrial infrastructure that supports manufacturing. That capability is now mobilised and ready to be working on other offshore wind projects as well. For example, with the right projects in place to support such investment, what we’re doing in East Anglia could just as easily be replicated in and around Scottish ports in the future.

“This is a long-term mission we’re on to decarbonise the power sector and it can’t fail. The public are on board, the politicians are on board, the economics are making sense, the evidence of the benefits are showing up all over the country now.

“What an amazing thing to get up in the morning and see the impact we’re having on the wider society. I’m totally optimistic and enthusiastic about everything we’re doing to help deliver a just energy transition.”

