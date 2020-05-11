FMQs Recap: Nicola Sturgeon defends NHS winter plan and Covid-19 testing regime

FMQs Recap : Nicola Sturgeon defends Covid testing strategy
- -Nicola Sturgeon confirms 39 Covid-19 deaths and 1,216 new cases
- -First Minister is pressed over the NHS preparations ahead of winter and a new pay deal for health workers
- -Scotland's R number 'now hovering around 1'
- -First Minister told Scotland is 'behind the curve' on testing
- -Nicola Sturgeon releasing Salmond inquiry legal advice would be 'blatantly breaching ministerial code'
