FMQs Recap: Nicola Sturgeon defends NHS winter plan and Covid-19 testing regime

FMQs Recap : Nicola Sturgeon defends Covid testing strategy

By David Bol

Last updated:

    -Nicola Sturgeon confirms 39 Covid-19 deaths and 1,216 new cases
  • -First Minister is pressed over the NHS preparations ahead of winter and a new pay deal for health workers
  • -Scotland's R number 'now hovering around 1'
  • -First Minister told Scotland is 'behind the curve' on testing
  • -Nicola Sturgeon releasing Salmond inquiry legal advice would be 'blatantly breaching ministerial code'