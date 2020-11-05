More than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 1,216 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 39 deaths recorded.
The total number of cases has now reached 69,660.
READ MORE: Visiting across all hospital sites suspended in Covid-hit health board starting today
New figures confirmed 1,252 people were in hospital - a decrease of five from yesterday - with 95 in intensive care, marking an increase of one.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 481 new cases.
A total of 236 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 128 cases recorded in Lothian, 80 cases in Ayrshire and Arran and 80 in Tayside.
READ MORE: Coronavirus Christmas: Theatre and dance companies to stage shows outside homes over festive period
The remaining cases were spread over Scotland's remaining mainland health board areas.
The total number of deaths has now reached 2,966.
The First Mininster said the R number was "hovering around one" which indicates some progress, although we must continue to be "careful and cautious."
The daily test positivity rate is 7.6%, down from 7.9% on Wednesday
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment