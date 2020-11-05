LEADING Scottish food and drink producers have warned the Prime Minister of the "catastrophic damage" a no deal Brexit would cause to their industry,

In a joint letter, 11 of the country's most senior food producers have urged Boris Johnson to avoid ending the transition period without a trade agreement at all costs.

The letter, sent this morning, comes after MPs voted against key amendments to the Agriculture Bill in parliament last night.

The amendments put forward by the Lords would have enshrined UK food standards into law.

Critics say the Government have failed to protect farmers and have opened the door for controversial products such as hormone-injected beef and chlorinated chicken. The government denies such products would ever find their way on to UK supermarket shelves.

Chief executives of the National Farmers Union Scotland (NFUS), Scotland Food and Drink, Scottish Seafood Association, Quality Meat Scotland and Food and Drink Federation Scotland are among those who have written to the Prime Minister this morning.

Also included are the heads of Seafood Scotland, the Scottish Wholesale Association, the Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation, Scottish Bakers, the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society and the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers.

Their letter states that the second wave of Covid-19 is set to cripple the industry, and urges Mr Johnson to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

It says: "Just as businesses thought they had weathered the worst of the storm and could chart a path to recovery, the second wave of the virus has now taken hold, with further deep restrictions across the UK and much of Europe.

"The timing of the second wave means the impact is likely to be even more severe given this is typically the most important trading period for many businesses, particularly our seafood, red meat and drink producers.

"The end of the transition period and ever-increasing uncertainty on the terms of our new trading arrangement with the EU compounds these concerns."

The industry chiefs have called for food and drink sector roles to be added to the Scottish Shortage Occupation List so that seasonal workers from the EU will still be able to work in the industry.

They have also called on the UK Government to "finalise operational arrangements for enabling the smooth passage for seafood consignments across the Channel" and say the Prime Minister must "negotiate a six-month grace period from the end of the transition period" as a priority, to allow firms to adjust to the new rules.

They added: "This was ultimately what the transition period was meant to do but there remains a number of unanswered questions around trading arrangements after 31 December.

"Most significantly, Brexit preparation planned for 2020 have been lost to a battle against a global pandemic. A six-month grace period would enable businesses to trade with the new rules but without fear of significant border disruption, enforcement action and loss of further revenue.

" Most critically for Scotland is the need for a six-month derogation from the requirement to produce export health certificates and other export certification including haulage permits. To be clear, there is no system available that can cope with the increased demand in EHCs likely to be required from 1 January."

Finally the group have asked for a 3 month "package of financial compensation for producers, processors, manufacturers and distributors who encounter loses as a direct result of border or market disruption".

They continued: "Clearly appropriate criteria would need to be defined and agreed but having this safety net, to cover instances outwith businesses control, would provide much reassurance and confidence to business at a time when they have never been more fragile."

The UK Government has been approached for comment.