THE SNP's Shadow Chancellor Alison Thewliss has accused Rishi Sunak of ignoring Scotland and other devolved governments until now.

Addressing the Chancellor after he announced an extension to the furlough scheme until March, Ms Thewliss said: "The reality is that Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the north of England have been dingied by this Chancellor until he was forced to lock down in England."

She added that furlough scheme support "is not unique to the UK" and said : "Countries of all sizes have been supporting people and many of them have done it more competently and more generously than the UK

"Can he confirm that the furlough scheme is not tied to any particular tier and it will be available to all who need it at 80%?

"And would he refrain from cutting it back to 60% as before because that cost many businesses and many employees dearly. Many businesses are as good as closed especially in hospitality and tourism travel events and culture and they need ongoing support."

The SNP, Liberal Democrats and Labour have all called for a sector-specific furlough schemes over the past six months

However it was not until Dougas Ross, Scottish Conservatives leader asked the Prime Minister about it on Monday did the Government indicate the scheme would be available after December 2.

The Scottish Tories are now claiming victory over the extension decision.

Mr Ross said: "Scottish Conservative pressure has delivered. All week, we’ve made the case that Scottish jobs had to be protected at all costs.

"We’ve worked constructively with the UK Government and pushed them for answers where necessary.

"Rishi Sunak has now gone above and beyond. He has blown the SNP’s grievances out of the water with an extra billion pounds for Scotland, and shown again that the UK Government will do whatever it takes to support jobs throughout this pandemic.

"This massive financial backing to protect Scottish jobs is only possible as part of the United Kingdom."