THE SCOTTISH Government has appealed to health officials in other parts of the UK for a four nations public inquiry to take place into care homes during the pandemic.

The move comes after the SNP was defeated by opposition parties in a Holyrood vote on Wednesday, who called for an immediate public inquiry to be started to examine what went wrong in Scotland’s care homes during the first wave of the pandemic.

At First Minister’s Questions, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has written to her counterparts in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, calling for a four nations care home inquiry.

The Scottish Government has committed to all issues of the pandemic, including care homes to be investigated in a public inquiry, but not until the immediate focus remains on suppressing the virus.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government has “long been clear we would be instigating a public inquiry into all aspects of the response to and impact of Covid, and that includes care homes”.

But she said ministers will “take note of the views of Parliament” after the Holyrood vote.

She added: “Because of that this morning the Health Secretary has written to counterparts in the Northern Irish, Welsh and UK Governments to seek early discussions on whether and how such an inquiry could be established on a four-nations basis.”

It comes after Scottish Conservative health spokesman Donald Cameron asked “what steps the Scottish Government is taking” after it was defeated on the issue on Wednesday.

Mr Cameron added that the Scottish Government should “respect the will of Parliament”.

As well as Ms Freeman contacting other UK health ministers, Ms Sturgeon said the Health Secretary will also be seeking talks with her opposition counterparts.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said: “The Health Secretary will also be inviting opposition spokespeople for discussions next week to discuss the next steps in establishing any inquiry.

“As all members of the chamber know, to establish a statutory public inquiry takes certain steps and cannot simply be done overnight.

“But our commitment to doing that, and to doing that as quickly as possible, while ensuring those on the frontline in any capacity can continue to focus on getting the country through the second wave of Covid, our commitment to doing that is absolute.”